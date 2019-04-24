Trio steals 13 000 chairs

By Zvikomborero Parafini

A trio of domestic workers was hauled to court facing allegations of stealing 13 000 chairs valued at $100 000 from their boss who is an event planner.

The trio of Geselda Katema, James Chiuje and Simbarashe Chiputu was released on $400 bail each by Harare magistrate Richard Ramaboa who remanded the matter to April 30.

The offence came to light after they allegedly tried to sell close to 300 chairs to a prominent church which had once hired them from their boss Chipo Mazhindu.

Mazhindu was alerted by one of the church members who had recognised the chairs.

The State led by Moses Mapanga told the court that Mazhindu noticed that a number of her chairs were missing each time she rented them out.

The increased significant shortages prompted her to conduct an audit of all her chairs only to discover that 13 000 chairs were missing.

Mazhindu, is said to have confronted Katema since she was the caretaker but she denied having any knowledge of how the chairs had gone missing but on April 20, one Kamuzunguzeni was referred to Chiuje by a colleague intending to buy chairs from him.

He made arrangements to meet Chiuje along Seke Road together with his accomplices and they all went to a house in Hatfield to see the chairs.

Kamuzunguzeni then identified the chairs as the one he had hired from Mazhindu prior and then he called her to rush to the scene where she identified the 260 chairs which had been loaded in the truck before taking the trio to the police.

The three allegedly led the police to the recovery of more than 200 chairs in Eastview where they had sold them to Kuda Bininga and Martin Chirombe. H Metro