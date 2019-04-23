Fight to the death over 13-yr-old girl

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A jealous man from Filabusi allegedly fatally struck his neighbour with a brick on the head in a deadly fight over a 13-year-old girl, police confirmed yesterday.

Carlson Ndlovu (18) of Zamanjalo Village found Mbongiseni Sibanda (18) at his girlfriend’s home on Friday last week and questioned him on his intentions.

A fight allegedly broke out and the two traded heavy blows.

Sibanda, who was said to be losing the fight, took to his heels.

Ndlovu gave chase while allegedly threatening to kill Sibanda who grabbed a brick and hit his rival on the head.

Sources said Ndlovu died on the spot.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said Sibanda was arrested and was assisting police with investigations.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred in Filabusi area on Friday.

“Mbongiseni Sibanda went to Carlson Ndlovu’s girlfriend aged 13-years at around 2PM and borrowed a cell phone and promised to return it.

“At around 7PM, Sibanda went back to the juvenile’s home to return the cell phone and while he was there Ndlovu arrived and found them talking.

“Ndlovu confronted Sibanda demanding to know what he was doing at his girlfriend’s home which resulted in a misunderstanding. Sibanda fled from the homestead and Ndlovu pursued him.

“This forced Sibanda to retaliate and he picked up a brick and struck Ndlovu on the back of his head,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele said Ndlovu died on the spot as a result of the heavy blow. He said police were called to attend the scene and Sibanda was arrested while Ndlovu’s body was taken to Filabusi District Hospital Mortuary.

Chief Insp Ndebele said it remained a cause for concern that murder cases were being recorded over trivial issues. He urged members of the public to desist from resorting to violence to resolve disputes.

“It’s alarming that we continue to record murder cases over trivial issues. Like in this case these youngsters had a fight which resulted in loss of life just because one was speaking to the other’s girlfriend.

“When people are faced with disputes they should resolve them amicably and not resort to violence,” he said. The Chronicle