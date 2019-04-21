Holiday crashes kill 16

By Sharon Munjenjema

At least 16 people died in road traffic accidents since Independence Day, while 96 were left injured, police have said.

A total of 192 road accidents occurred on Independence Day and Good Friday killing six on Thursday and 10 on Friday.

A total 49 people were injured in accidents on Independence Day and 47 on Good Friday.

Last year, 12 people died on Independence Day and four on Good Friday.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged motorists to be cautious on the roads.

“Most accidents can be attributed to human error. We urge motorists to drive leaving the stipulated distances between cars,” he said

“In the event of a breakdown, they should try and push their vehicles off the road so they do not obstruct passing motorists.”

Some of the accidents which occurred during the two days include one at the 77 kilometre peg on the Harare-Nyamapanda road where an Isuzu truck developed a mechanical fault, stopped in the middle of the road and was rammed by a Toyota Dyna.

One the passengers from the vehicles got out, but was hit by a passing vehicle before dying on the spot.

On the 23 kilometer peg along the Harare-Mutare road, a Honda CRV veered off the road and hit a car parked by the side of the road, killing two people on the spot.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said a significant number of hit and run accidents were also recorded.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a 36 year old man in Southerton, Harare, who is allegedly connected to a spate of rapes and robberies in Harare between November last year and this month.

The crimes were committed in Warren Park, Rugare, Dzivarasekwa and Kambuzuma, targeting women vendors who were lured to secluded places on the pretext that the robber wanted to buy their wares in bulk.

After isolating his victims, he would then rape and rob them.

The suspect was arrested by alert police officers after they overheard him talking to a 27 year old woman at Tobacco Sales Floor, trying to lure her away pretending to be a buyer.

A statement released by police indicates that the officers became suspicious and arrested the accused. He is expected to appear in court soon facing six counts of rape and robbery. Sunday Mail.