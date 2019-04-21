Sarupinda a Caps Blessing

By Don Makanyanga

Caps united coach Lloyd Chitembwe described Blessing Sarupinda as real talent after the 19-year old midfielder capped a fine performance with a goal that oozed of class at Rufaro yesterday.

Sarupinda, signed from Black Rhinos during the off season, added to Gabriel Nyoni’s first half opener late in the game as Makepekepe continued with their unbeaten start to the season.

The Caps United new boy refused to celebrate his goal as the Caps United faithfuls jumped for joy after watching the teenager race through the middle before beating an exposed Ashley Reyners with just a minute still to play.

“I am impressed by his attitude and if he continues to develop in the same way he is doing right now I can safely saw we have a real, real talent on our hands,” said Chitembwe.

The Caps United gaffer revealed that he decided to change Sarupinda from a striker into a defensive midfielder after only watching him train for a few days.

“It’s difficult to tell that he was an attacking player until he joined us,” added Chitembwe, himself a former defensive midfielder.

“What makes me very happy to work with the boy is his mental attitude, the boy is down to earth, and is one boy who is very coachable and is so keen on taking instructions.

“He was playing a center forward at Black Rhinos but we changed him to a defensive midfielder player because we felt that is the position that suits him well. Obviously he is still developing but we like what we are seeing and hope for more.”

Apart from singling out Sarupinda the hard to please also hailed his players for an impressive start to the season.

“Such a result is in line with our targets. I think we could have done better had the ground been conducive,” said Chitembwe as he bemoaned the poor state of Rufaro.

Black Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa blamed his charges for failing to convert clear cut chances in the first half.

“It was a tough game,” he said.

“We did very well to create some chances in the first half but we failed to utilise the chances, we could have killed the game as contest but failed and that is where I think we lost the game.”

Indeed, Black Rhinos had the better start, creating several clear cut chances but Francisco Zekumbawire was guilty of some atrocious finishing.

Nyoni punished the soldiers right on the stroke of halftime after he was played through by an exquisite pass from Joel Ngodzo.

Makepekepe dominated the second half and Sarupinda gave them the insurance goal they deserved when a swift counter attack saw him racing clear on goal.

Caps United defended a corner well and second half substitute Newman Sianchali played the ball into the path of Sarupinda who was an oasis of composure as he put the game to bed.

Teams:

Black Rhinos: A Reyners, T Jaravani, B Homora, A Tandi, G Saunyama, W Taderera ( M Mukumba 64’), M Mambare ( T Sibanda 55’), M Camera, F Zekumbawire, J Mukombwe ( H Chimutimunzeve 80’)

Caps United: P Chigumba, V Musarurwa, V Ndaba, S Masunda, M Mwanjale, B Sarupinda, P Bhamusi, J Ngodzo, G Nyoni ( K Nyamupfukudza 80’) , J Zhuwawu, D Chungwa ( N Sianchali 86’. Sunday Mail.