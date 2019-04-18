Kidnapping in-laws lands man in jail

By Yeukai Karengezeka

A Chitungwiza man will spend the next two years in prison after he was convicted of kidnapping his in-laws following a dispute at a funeral.

Benson Matamise (45) appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Blessing Murwisi on Tuesday on kidnapping charges and was convicted after a full trial.

Mrs Murwisi initially slapped him with a three-year jail term, but suspended one year on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecuting, Mr Edmond Ndamabukuwa proved that on October 23 last year at around 6.45pm, Matamise went to Anna Musooya’s home in Acturus for her mother’s funeral.

Matamise’s daughter is married to Musooya’s brother.

A dispute arose after Matamise’s daughter was assaulted and he tried to intervene in the matter.

Matamise then asked Musooya (39) and his son-in-law to board his car so that they go and report the issue to the police.

The court heard that instead of going to the police, Matamise kept on driving until he got to his house in Unit C, Chitungwiza and he ordered the two to get inside.

Matamise then took a button and threatened to make Musooya disappear.

He also forced his son-in law to get some buckets of water and ordered him to pour it on themselves.

Matamise forced the two to stay in his house for two days while he demanded to be paid for his fuel and spectacles.

Musooya refused to pay the money, managed to escape and reported the matter to the police, leading to Matamise’s arrest. The Herald