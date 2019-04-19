Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

South Africa hit by deadly Easter church collapse

At least 13 people have died and many were injured when a wall collapsed in South Africa at the start of an Easter service at a Pentecostal church.

Some people were reportedly sleeping when the wall collapsed
Emergency services said that 29 people were rushed to hospital after the collapse in the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal.

A local police spokesperson linked the tragedy to heavy rainfall in the area around eMpangeni on Thursday night.

Local reports said some people had been sleeping when the brick wall fell.

The wall at the front of the Pentecostal Holiness Church collapsed at the start of what had been planned as a weekend-long service to commemorate the Christian festival of Easter.

On Friday, a special prayer service was held in a large tent in front of the church, reports the eNCA TV station. BBC News.

