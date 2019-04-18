Jilted man kills wife in savage knife attack

By Leonard Ncube

A man from Inyathi allegedly killed his estranged wife by stabbing her five times with a flip knife for dumping him, police have confirmed.

Police spokesperson for Matabeleland North Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said the incident occurred on Friday night when Lyton Sibanda (23) of Felton Farm visited the now deceased Nontokozo Khabo (21) at her parents’ homestead in Chief Mtshane area in Inyathi.

The couple had been on separation since February this year, police said.

Sibanda armed himself with a flip knife and a small axe and proceeded to his in-laws’ place on the pretext of visiting his ex-wife and daughter aged three.

He allegedly stabbed Khabo at around 11PM.

“On Friday evening Sibanda visited his ex-wife who was now staying with her parents. He was welcomed by his mother-in-law, Mrs Violet Khabo.

“The accused had a friendly conversation with his in-laws and ex-wife with no suspicion of anger.

“Around 11PM, Sibanda decided to leave and asked his ex-wife to accompany him. After walking a short distance from the homestead, he allegedly tripped her.

“He drew a flip knife and stabbed her twice on the right lower abdomen, once on the chest, right breast and on the right shoulder,” said Chief Insp Makonese.

She said Khabo screamed for help.

Her mother and an 18-year-old relative Faith Sibanda rushed to the scene.

When Mrs Khabo and Faith arrived at the scene, they saw Sibanda sitting on top of Khabo who was lying helplessly on the ground.

He was allegedly stabbing her when the duo arrived, police said.

Chief Insp Makonese said Sibanda fled from the scene.

Khabo staggered from the scene of the attack intending to go back home but collapsed before entering the yard.

Her mother tried to render first aid before rushing her to Inyathi District Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Chief Insp Makonese said Sibanda was arrested at a neighbouring farm where he had given the knife to Mr Prince Thamsanqa.

The small axe was also recovered.

Chief Insp Makonese appealed to members of the public to be responsible citizens and avoid using violence.

“The suspect who is assisting police with investigations admitted that he armed himself with a small axe and flip knife as he was angered by his wife’s decision to end their relationship but was still demanding money from him. As police we encourage men to take care of their children because that’s their duty as parents.

“We have a worrying rate of contempt of court cases where men evade maintaining their children in violation of court orders and when women make follow ups, the cases end up in assault and murder,” she said. The Chronicle