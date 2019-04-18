‘Killer’ scouts kept in custody

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

Three Gwanda based game scouts have appeared in court after they allegedly beat a poacher to death and dumped his body in a dam in West Nicholson.

Phumulani Sibanda (25) of Filabusi, Crispen Ndlovu (41) of Filabusi and Sunday Moyo (47) of Mwenezi were not asked to plead when they appeared briefly before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi, each facing a murder charge. They were remanded in custody to April 24.

Prosecuting, Miss Faith Mutukwa said between April 3 and 5, the trio, who are employed at Bubiana Conservancy Ranch in West Nicholson, ambushed the now deceased Peter Mpofu (56) of Mwenezi together with his two colleagues while they were illegally catching fish at a dam at the ranch.

She said Mpofu’s colleagues escaped while he was caught.

“Sibanda, Ndlovu and Moyo who are game scouts found Mpofu and his two colleagues at Boulder Creek Dam in Bubiana Conservancy Ranch preparing to cast fishing nets into the dam. The accused persons ambushed Mpofu and his colleagues who fled from the scene.

“The accused persons manhandled Mpofu and assaulted him all over the body resulting in his death. They threw Mpofu’s body into the dam and left the scene,” she said.

Miss Mutukwa said Mpofu’s body was found floating in the dam on April 5 by a passerby and it was retrieved from the water on the following day.

She said Mpofu sustained a swollen right eye, injuries on the left side of his pelvis, swollen p*enis and testicles.

She said Mpofu did not have any signs of having swallowed water indicating that he was dead before he was thrown into the water. The Chronicle