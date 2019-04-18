Bulawayo woman dies in Colleen Bawn crash

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A BULAWAYO woman died on the spot while six other passengers were injured when a Granvia vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a ditch near Colleen Bawn.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele, confirmed the incident which occurred on Sunday at around 5PM at the 150 kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

He said the driver of the Granvia vehicle, Bigboy Kubuga, encroached onto the lane of oncoming traffic after trying to overtake another vehicle and lost control of his car.

Chief Insp Ndebele said Veronica Mgogono (48) of Emganwini suburb died on the spot while six other passengers sustained varying injuries and were taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital for treatment.

“I can confirm that we recorded a fatal accident that occurred at the 150 kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road near Colleen Bawn. Bigboy Kubuga was driving a Toyota Granvia vehicle which was towing a trailer with 10 passengers on board bound for Bulawayo,” he said.

“Upon reaching the 150 kilometre peg, he overtook a vehicle while another was approaching. As he tried to get back into his lane, his trailer hit the trailer of a Toyota Quantum vehicle that was approaching from the opposite direction.

“Kubuga lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road and plunged into a ditch. Veronica Mgogoni sustained head injuries and died on the spot while six other passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital for treatment.”

Chief Insp Ndebele urged motorists to exercise caution when travelling on roads and adhere to road regulations.

He said drivers had to realise that the lives of their passengers were in their hands and any reckless move could cost lives.

“Drivers especially of public service vehicles have to realise that it’s their duty to ensure the safety of their passengers. By failing to adhere to road regulations or being cautious means they will putting the lives of their passengers at risk.

“In this case the driver of the Granvia vehicle realised that there was a vehicle coming from the opposite direction but went on to overtake the vehicle in front of him which is a clear violation of road regulations.

“He was not only putting his passengers at risk but the occupants of the other two vehicles as well. Motorists are also urged to travel at a safe speed,” Chief Insp Ndebele said. The Chronicle