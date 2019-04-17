Full LIST: MDC 2019 congress Nominations

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has a total of thirteen provinces that are meant to elect a new executive which will in turn nominate candidates for the party’s elective congress set for May 24 to 26. Below is a full LIST of the people who have been nominated so far.
Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, United States of America, Midlands, Mashonaland West, South Africa, United Kingdom, Manicaland, Masvingo, Bulawayo, Midlands, Mashonaland Central and Harare province. Chitungwiza was disbanded under a restructuring exercise.
1. Harare Province nominations
President: Nelson Chamisa
Vice President: Morgen Komichi
Vice President: Welshman Ncube
Vice President: Lynette Karenyi Kore
Chairperson – Bekithemba Mpofu
Deputy Chair – Tendai Biti
Secretary General – Charlton Hwende
Deputy Secretary General – Concilia Chinanzvavana
Treasurer General – David Coltart
Deputy Treasurer – Murisi Zwizwai
Organising Secretary – Amos Chibaya
Deputy Organising Secretary – Jacob Mafume
Spokesperson – Luke Tamborinyoka
Deputy Spokesperson – Thabitha Khumalo
2. Masvingo Provincial Nominations
President – Advocate Nelson Chamisa
Vice President: Morgen Komichi, Eng. Mudzuri, Prof Welshman Ncube
Chairperson – Thabitha Khumalo
Deputy Chair – Happymore Chidziva
Secretary General – Charlton Hwende
Deputy Sec. General – Concilia Chinhanzvavana
Treasurer General – David Coltart
Deputy Treasurer – E. Kureva
Organising Secretary – Amos Chibaya
Deputy Organising Secretary – Cllr. Morgan Ncube
Spokesperson: Luke Tamborinyoka
Deputy Spokesperson: Dr. Ruth Labode
3. Manicaland Province Nominations
President : Nelson Chamisa
Vice President : Morgan Komichi
Vice President: Lillian Timveous
Vice President: Welshman Ncube
Chairperson: Thabitha Khumalo
Vice Chairperson: Happymore Chidziva
Secretary General: Charlton Hwende
Deputy Secretary General : Concilia Chinanzvavana
Treasurer: Tendai Biti
Deputy Treasurer: Rusty Markham
Organising Secretary: Amos Chibaya
Deputy Organ. Secretary: Paul Madzore
Spokesperson: Jacob Mafume
Deputy Spokesperson: Luke Tamborinyoka
4. Mashonaland Central Province nominations
President: Nelson Chamisa
Vice President: Morgan Komichi
Vice President: Tendai Biti
Vice President: Lilian Timveos
Chairperson – Thabitha Khumalo
Vice Chair – Costa Machingauta
Secretary General: Charlton Hwende
Deputy Secretary General: Concilia Chinanzvavana
Treasurer General: Tapiwa Mashakada
Deputy Treasurer General: David Coltart
Organising Secretary: Amos Chibaya
Deputy Organising Secretary: Beki Sibanda
Spokesperson: Jacob Mafume
Deputy Spokesperson: Luke Tamborinyoka
5. Mashonaland East nominations
President – Nelson Chamisa
Vice Presidents- Tracy Mutinhiri, Morgen Komichi, Tendai Biti
Secretary General- Chalton Hwende
Deputy SG – Chinanzvavana
Treasurer – David Coltart
Deputy Treasurer – Kureva
Organiser – Amos Chibaya
Deputy Organiser – Mtingwende
Information- Jacob Mafume
Deputy Information – Luke Tamborinyoka
6. Matabeleland South nominations
President: Nelson Chamisa
Vice: Morgen Komichi, Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube
Chair: Tabitha Khumalo
Vice Chair: Happymore Chidziva
SG: Douglas Mwonzora
Dep SG: Settlement Chikwinya
Treasurer: Tapiwa Mashakada
Deputy Treasurer: Rusty Makam
Organ: Amos Chibaya
Vice: Morgan Ncube
Information: Jacob Mafume
7. Matabeleland North nominations
President- Nelson Chamisa
Vice Presidents: Welshman Ncube, Morgen Komichi, Tendai Biti
Chair – Gabuza
Vice Chair – Costa Machingauta
SG – Daniel Molokele
DSG – Settlement Chikwinya
TG – Tabitha Khumalo
DTG – Gift Banda
Spokes – Jacob Mafume
D.spokes – Brian Dube
Organ- Amos Chibaya
D Organ – Morgan Ncube
8. Midlands nominations
President: Nelson Chamisa
VP: Lilian Timveos
VP: Morgen Komichi
VP: Tendai Biti
Chairperson- Thabitha Khumalo
Deputy Chair- Happymore Chidziva
SG: Chalton Hwende
DSG: Settlement Chikwinya
Treasurer: Tapiwa Mashakada
DTG: Gift Banda
Organising Secretary: Amos Chibaya
Dep Organ: Morgan Ncube
Information: Jacob Mafume
Deputy Info: Brian Dube
9. Mashonaland West nominations
Pres Nelson Chamisa
VP – Komichi, Biti, Mpariwa
Chair : Tabitha Khumalo
VC: Happymore Chidziva
SG: Chalton Hwende
DSG-
Organ : Amos Chibaya
Dept Org: Morgan Ncube
TG: David Coltart
DTG:
Infor : Luke Tamborinyoka
D. Spokes
10. North America nominations
President: Nelson Chamisa
Vice President: Morgen Komichi, Welshman Ncube, Lilian Timveos
Chairperson: Tabitha Khumalo
Deputy Chair: Happymore Chidziva
Secretary General: Chalton Hwende
Deputy SG: Settlement Chikwinya
Treasurer: David Coltart
Deputy: M Rusty
Organising Secretary: Amos Chibaya
Deputy Organising: Morgen Ncube
Information: Jacob Mafume
Deputy Information: Luke Tamborinyoka
Below are the people elected to the main wing provincial structures
1.Harare Province Main Wing
Chairman – Wellington Chikombo
Vice chair – Goodrich Chimbaira
Secretary – Maxwell Mavhunga
Vice Secretary – Peter Chikwati
Organising Secretary – Paul Madzore
Deputy Organising Secretary – Peter Moyo
Treasurer – Hebert Gomba
Deputy Treasurer – Manyungwa Macheso
Spokesperson – Fani Munengami
Deputy Spokesperson – Jacob Rukweza
2. MIDLANDS PROVINCE
MAIN EXECUTIVE
Chairperson – Josiah Makombe. Vice Chairperson – Sedwel Bhephe. Secretary – Lazarus Chacha.
Deputy Secretary- Erusmus Ntonga.
Treasurer – Livingstone Chimina.
Deputy treasurer – Nhamo Padzakashamba
Organising Secretary – Loyd Mukapiko.
DeputyOrganising Secretary – Senima Msindo.
Information and Publicity Secretary – Takavafira Zhou.
Deputy Sec. for Information and Publicity – Searchmore Muringani.
WOMEN’S ASSEMBLY
Chairperson – Cathrine Gozho
Deputy Chairperson- Thelma Blazio.
Secretary – Violet Mutusva
Deputy Secretary-Angeline Muzhinyi
Treasurer – Mavis Gotsheni.
Deputy Treasurer- Lillian Maenda Organising Secretary – Livinia Muphute
Deputy Organizing Secretary – Soneni Chitsapi
Information and Publicity Secretary – Getrude Manamba
Deputy Secretary for Info – Chiratidzo Hove
YOUTH ASSEMBLY
Chairperson – Sekai Marasha
Vice – Tembinkosi Mulahleke
Secretary – Tarisai Benedict Kupakuwana
Deputy Secretary – Isheunesu Mabhande
Treasurer – Judith Tobaiwa
Deputy Treasurer – Knowledge Makiwa
Organising Secretary – Tendai Munhamo.
Vice – Emmanuel Sibanda.
Information and Publicity Secretary – Kizito Mupunga
Deputy Secretary for Information – Rumbidzai Chando.
3. MATABELELAND NORTH PROVINCE
MAIN EXECUTIVE
Chairperson – Prince D Sibanda
Vice Chairperson- Jabulani Hadebe
Secretary – Dalumuzi Khumalo
Deputy Secretary – Tapson Sibanda
Treasurer – Mxolisi Sibanda
Deputy Treasurer- Leonard Mhlanga
Organising Secretary- Edmore Zhou
Deputy Organising Secretary – Memory Linyane
Information & Publicity Secretary -Mhlonipheki Ncube
Deputy Information and Publicity Secretary- Themba TTK Munkombwe
WOMEN’S ASSEMBLY
Chairlady – Sethulo Ndebele
Vice chairlady – Margaret Sibanda
Secretary – Pretty Sibanda
Vice secretary -Ngqobile Tshongwe
Organising Secretary – Sibongile Mafu
Deputy organising Secretary – Rodah Ncube
Treasurer – Sophie Mpofu
Deputy Treasurer – Sikhatazile Moyo
Information and Publicity Secretary- Nelly Ndlovu
Deputy information and Publicity -Susan Mwembe
YOUTH ASSEMBLY
Chairperson- Franscisca Ncube
Deputy Chair- Elmon Mudenda
Secretary – Lovejoy Sibanda
Deputy secretary- Pricilla Ndlovu
Organising secretary – Pricilla Sibanda
Deputy Organising secretary- Ntombizodwa Ndlovu
Treasurer – Primrose Ncube
Deputy treasurer- Bothwell Phiri
Information and Publicity – Brilliant Tshuma.
Deputy information- Moffat Mwinde
4. MATABELELAND SOUTH PROVINCE
MAIN EXECUTIVE
Chairperson- Solani Moyo
Vice chairperson- Lenny Ndebele
Secretary – Sthabisiwe Mulowa
Deputy Secretary – Themba Dube
Treasurer – Sibongile Maphosa
Deputy Treasurer – Gugu Ncube
Organising Secretary – Nomathemba Ndlovu
Deputy Organising Secretary – Tshuma Mduduzi
Information and Publicity Secretary – Ntando Ndlela
Deputy Info & Publicity – Siduduzile Masilela
YOUTH ASSEMBLY
Chairperson : Edgar T Ncube
Deputy Chair: Sibonakele Ncube
Secretary: Wellington Nare
Deputy Secretary: Wannita Ndlovu
Treasurer: Granger Nyoni
Deputy Treasurer : Yvonne Ngwenya
Organizing Secretary: Jonathan Mapingure
Deputy Organizing Secretary : Christabel Ncube
Information and Publicity : Senzeni Maphosa
Deputy Info & Publicity Secretary -Fiselani Moyo
WOMEN’S ASSEMBLY
Chairperson – Lindiwe Maphosa
Deputy Chairperson – Tendai Moyo
Secretary – Jemina Sibanda
Deputy Secretary – Atalia Ndlovu
Organising Secretary- Angelberta Moyo
Deputy Organising Secretary – Feluna Ncube
Treasurer – Zanele Ncube
Deputy Treasurer- Sithembiso Dube
Information and Publicity Secretary – Portia Shumba
Deputy Info & Publicity Secretary -Sonia Moyo
5. NORTH AMERICA PROVINCE
MAIN EXECUTIVE
Chairman – Tawanda Dzvokora
Vice Chairman- Zvidzai Ruzvidzo
Secretary – Abel Mtize
Deputy Secretary – Dr. Muvirimi
Treasurer- Makaza Makovere
Deputy Treasurer – Godswill Mugambiwa
Organising Secretary – Nicholas Murozvi Mada
Deputy Organising Secretary- Vimbai Mpondi
Information and Publicity Secretary – Francis Manyanga
Deputy Information and Publicity – Timothy Muringai
YOUTH ASSEMBLY
Chairperson – Edmund Musara
Vice Chairperson – Wellington T Maredza
Secretary – Shamiso Ngongoni
Deputy Secretary- Shamiso Madzividire
Treasurer – Fadzai Musonza
Deputy Treasurer – Takudzwa Mavhunga
Organising Secretary – Josphat Chikoti
Deputy Organising Secretary – Tawanda Macheke
Information and Publicity Secretary- David Siampondo
Deputy Info & Publicity Secretary- Gamuchirai Maupa
WOMEN’S ASSEMBLY
Chairperson- Mrs. Florence Madzivire
Vice Chairperson – Dr. Gadziro Gwekwerere
Secretary – Takunda Rukuni
Deputy Secretary- Pamella Chibamu
Organising Secretary- Perpetua Muchabayiwa
Information Secretary – Mrs. Chengetai Semwayo
Treasurer – Chipo Nyembe
Sec for Elections: Diana Mzirwa
6. Mashonaland West Province: MAIN
Chairman: Ralph Tawanda Magunje
Deputy: Tendai Kokera
Secretary: Tawanda Bvumo
Deputy: Emmanuel Chinanzvavana
Treasurer: Hon Muchineripi Chinyanganya
Deputy: Tonderai Kusemamuriwo
Organ: Mukudzei Chigumbura
Deputy: Edward Dzeka
Information: Blessing Mandava
Deputy: Mandishona
WOMEN ASSEMBLY
Chairlady: Abigail Usai
Deputy: Juliana Chigariro
Secretary: Spiwe Munemo
Deputy: Ruth Chinhanu
Treasurer: Nordester Mary Mukutirwa
Deputy: Fortunate Katandika
Organ: Judith Muchenjekwa
Deputy: Murombedzi
Information: Kunaka
Deputy: Abigail Sauti
YOUTH ASSEMBLY
Chairman: Collen Mapfumo
Deputy: Deven Levy
Secretary: Pauline Sibanda
Deputy: Luckson Mbirimi
Treasurer: Regis Mhishi
Deputy: Edzai Zuze
Organ: Taizivei Nyangairo
Deputy: Morgan
Information: Emson Mukandiwa
Deputy: Leonard Chinanzvavana
7. Manicaland youth nominations
Chair -Obey Sithole
Vice – Cliff Mulingwa
SG -Ostallos Siziba
DSG -Bridget Nyandoro
Treasure -Takudzwa Tsunga
Deputy – Vimbai Mavherudze
Organ – denford Ngadziore
Dept – Trymore Mpofu
Infor – Arther Masiiwa
Deputy -Fanuel Chinowaita
8. Mashonaland Central Youth nominations
Chair – Denis Juru
VC – Norbert dhokotera
SG- Eric Gono
DSG – Ian Makone
TG – Vimbai Mavherudze
DTG -Mike Chavhakaire
Organ -James Chidhakwa
D. Organ – Netsai Marova
Spokes- Stephen Chuma
D. Spokes -Fanuel Chinowaita