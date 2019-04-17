Full LIST: MDC 2019 congress Nominations

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has a total of thirteen provinces that are meant to elect a new executive which will in turn nominate candidates for the party’s elective congress set for May 24 to 26. Below is a full LIST of the people who have been nominated so far.

Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, United States of America, Midlands, Mashonaland West, South Africa, United Kingdom, Manicaland, Masvingo, Bulawayo, Midlands, Mashonaland Central and Harare province. Chitungwiza was disbanded under a restructuring exercise.

1. Harare Province nominations

President: Nelson Chamisa

Vice President: Morgen Komichi

Vice President: Welshman Ncube

Vice President: Lynette Karenyi Kore

Chairperson – Bekithemba Mpofu

Deputy Chair – Tendai Biti

Secretary General – Charlton Hwende

Deputy Secretary General – Concilia Chinanzvavana

Treasurer General – David Coltart

Deputy Treasurer – Murisi Zwizwai

Organising Secretary – Amos Chibaya

Deputy Organising Secretary – Jacob Mafume

Spokesperson – Luke Tamborinyoka

Deputy Spokesperson – Thabitha Khumalo

2. Masvingo Provincial Nominations

President – Advocate Nelson Chamisa

Vice President: Morgen Komichi, Eng. Mudzuri, Prof Welshman Ncube

Chairperson – Thabitha Khumalo

Deputy Chair – Happymore Chidziva

Secretary General – Charlton Hwende

Deputy Sec. General – Concilia Chinhanzvavana

Treasurer General – David Coltart

Deputy Treasurer – E. Kureva

Organising Secretary – Amos Chibaya

Deputy Organising Secretary – Cllr. Morgan Ncube

Spokesperson: Luke Tamborinyoka

Deputy Spokesperson: Dr. Ruth Labode

3. Manicaland Province Nominations

President : Nelson Chamisa

Vice President : Morgan Komichi

Vice President: Lillian Timveous

Vice President: Welshman Ncube

Chairperson: Thabitha Khumalo

Vice Chairperson: Happymore Chidziva

Secretary General: Charlton Hwende

Deputy Secretary General : Concilia Chinanzvavana

Treasurer: Tendai Biti

Deputy Treasurer: Rusty Markham

Organising Secretary: Amos Chibaya

Deputy Organ. Secretary: Paul Madzore

Spokesperson: Jacob Mafume

Deputy Spokesperson: Luke Tamborinyoka

4. Mashonaland Central Province nominations

President: Nelson Chamisa

Vice President: Morgan Komichi

Vice President: Tendai Biti

Vice President: Lilian Timveos

Chairperson – Thabitha Khumalo

Vice Chair – Costa Machingauta

Secretary General: Charlton Hwende

Deputy Secretary General: Concilia Chinanzvavana

Treasurer General: Tapiwa Mashakada

Deputy Treasurer General: David Coltart

Organising Secretary: Amos Chibaya

Deputy Organising Secretary: Beki Sibanda

Spokesperson: Jacob Mafume

Deputy Spokesperson: Luke Tamborinyoka

5. Mashonaland East nominations

President – Nelson Chamisa

Vice Presidents- Tracy Mutinhiri, Morgen Komichi, Tendai Biti

Secretary General- Chalton Hwende

Deputy SG – Chinanzvavana

Treasurer – David Coltart

Deputy Treasurer – Kureva

Organiser – Amos Chibaya

Deputy Organiser – Mtingwende

Information- Jacob Mafume

Deputy Information – Luke Tamborinyoka

6. Matabeleland South nominations

President: Nelson Chamisa

Vice: Morgen Komichi, Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube

Chair: Tabitha Khumalo

Vice Chair: Happymore Chidziva

SG: Douglas Mwonzora

Dep SG: Settlement Chikwinya

Treasurer: Tapiwa Mashakada

Deputy Treasurer: Rusty Makam

Organ: Amos Chibaya

Vice: Morgan Ncube

Information: Jacob Mafume

7. Matabeleland North nominations

President- Nelson Chamisa

Vice Presidents: Welshman Ncube, Morgen Komichi, Tendai Biti

Chair – Gabuza

Vice Chair – Costa Machingauta

SG – Daniel Molokele

DSG – Settlement Chikwinya

TG – Tabitha Khumalo

DTG – Gift Banda

Spokes – Jacob Mafume

D.spokes – Brian Dube

Organ- Amos Chibaya

D Organ – Morgan Ncube

8. Midlands nominations

President: Nelson Chamisa

VP: Lilian Timveos

VP: Morgen Komichi

VP: Tendai Biti

Chairperson- Thabitha Khumalo

Deputy Chair- Happymore Chidziva

SG: Chalton Hwende

DSG: Settlement Chikwinya

Treasurer: Tapiwa Mashakada

DTG: Gift Banda

Organising Secretary: Amos Chibaya

Dep Organ: Morgan Ncube

Information: Jacob Mafume

Deputy Info: Brian Dube

9. Mashonaland West nominations

Pres Nelson Chamisa

VP – Komichi, Biti, Mpariwa

Chair : Tabitha Khumalo

VC: Happymore Chidziva

SG: Chalton Hwende

DSG-

Organ : Amos Chibaya

Dept Org: Morgan Ncube

TG: David Coltart

DTG:

Infor : Luke Tamborinyoka

D. Spokes

10. North America nominations

President: Nelson Chamisa

Vice President: Morgen Komichi, Welshman Ncube, Lilian Timveos

Chairperson: Tabitha Khumalo

Deputy Chair: Happymore Chidziva

Secretary General: Chalton Hwende

Deputy SG: Settlement Chikwinya

Treasurer: David Coltart

Deputy: M Rusty

Organising Secretary: Amos Chibaya

Deputy Organising: Morgen Ncube

Information: Jacob Mafume

Deputy Information: Luke Tamborinyoka

Below are the people elected to the main wing provincial structures

1.Harare Province Main Wing

Chairman – Wellington Chikombo

Vice chair – Goodrich Chimbaira

Secretary – Maxwell Mavhunga

Vice Secretary – Peter Chikwati

Organising Secretary – Paul Madzore

Deputy Organising Secretary – Peter Moyo

Treasurer – Hebert Gomba

Deputy Treasurer – Manyungwa Macheso

Spokesperson – Fani Munengami

Deputy Spokesperson – Jacob Rukweza

2. MIDLANDS PROVINCE

MAIN EXECUTIVE

Chairperson – Josiah Makombe. Vice Chairperson – Sedwel Bhephe. Secretary – Lazarus Chacha.

Deputy Secretary- Erusmus Ntonga.

Treasurer – Livingstone Chimina.

Deputy treasurer – Nhamo Padzakashamba

Organising Secretary – Loyd Mukapiko.

DeputyOrganising Secretary – Senima Msindo.

Information and Publicity Secretary – Takavafira Zhou.

Deputy Sec. for Information and Publicity – Searchmore Muringani.

WOMEN’S ASSEMBLY

Chairperson – Cathrine Gozho

Deputy Chairperson- Thelma Blazio.

Secretary – Violet Mutusva

Deputy Secretary-Angeline Muzhinyi

Treasurer – Mavis Gotsheni.

Deputy Treasurer- Lillian Maenda Organising Secretary – Livinia Muphute

Deputy Organizing Secretary – Soneni Chitsapi

Information and Publicity Secretary – Getrude Manamba

Deputy Secretary for Info – Chiratidzo Hove

YOUTH ASSEMBLY

Chairperson – Sekai Marasha

Vice – Tembinkosi Mulahleke

Secretary – Tarisai Benedict Kupakuwana

Deputy Secretary – Isheunesu Mabhande

Treasurer – Judith Tobaiwa

Deputy Treasurer – Knowledge Makiwa

Organising Secretary – Tendai Munhamo.

Vice – Emmanuel Sibanda.

Information and Publicity Secretary – Kizito Mupunga

Deputy Secretary for Information – Rumbidzai Chando.

3. MATABELELAND NORTH PROVINCE

MAIN EXECUTIVE

Chairperson – Prince D Sibanda

Vice Chairperson- Jabulani Hadebe

Secretary – Dalumuzi Khumalo

Deputy Secretary – Tapson Sibanda

Treasurer – Mxolisi Sibanda

Deputy Treasurer- Leonard Mhlanga

Organising Secretary- Edmore Zhou

Deputy Organising Secretary – Memory Linyane

Information & Publicity Secretary -Mhlonipheki Ncube

Deputy Information and Publicity Secretary- Themba TTK Munkombwe

WOMEN’S ASSEMBLY

Chairlady – Sethulo Ndebele

Vice chairlady – Margaret Sibanda

Secretary – Pretty Sibanda

Vice secretary -Ngqobile Tshongwe

Organising Secretary – Sibongile Mafu

Deputy organising Secretary – Rodah Ncube

Treasurer – Sophie Mpofu

Deputy Treasurer – Sikhatazile Moyo

Information and Publicity Secretary- Nelly Ndlovu

Deputy information and Publicity -Susan Mwembe

YOUTH ASSEMBLY

Chairperson- Franscisca Ncube

Deputy Chair- Elmon Mudenda

Secretary – Lovejoy Sibanda

Deputy secretary- Pricilla Ndlovu

Organising secretary – Pricilla Sibanda

Deputy Organising secretary- Ntombizodwa Ndlovu

Treasurer – Primrose Ncube

Deputy treasurer- Bothwell Phiri

Information and Publicity – Brilliant Tshuma.

Deputy information- Moffat Mwinde

4. MATABELELAND SOUTH PROVINCE

MAIN EXECUTIVE

Chairperson- Solani Moyo

Vice chairperson- Lenny Ndebele

Secretary – Sthabisiwe Mulowa

Deputy Secretary – Themba Dube

Treasurer – Sibongile Maphosa

Deputy Treasurer – Gugu Ncube

Organising Secretary – Nomathemba Ndlovu

Deputy Organising Secretary – Tshuma Mduduzi

Information and Publicity Secretary – Ntando Ndlela

Deputy Info & Publicity – Siduduzile Masilela

YOUTH ASSEMBLY

Chairperson : Edgar T Ncube

Deputy Chair: Sibonakele Ncube

Secretary: Wellington Nare

Deputy Secretary: Wannita Ndlovu

Treasurer: Granger Nyoni

Deputy Treasurer : Yvonne Ngwenya

Organizing Secretary: Jonathan Mapingure

Deputy Organizing Secretary : Christabel Ncube

Information and Publicity : Senzeni Maphosa

Deputy Info & Publicity Secretary -Fiselani Moyo

WOMEN’S ASSEMBLY

Chairperson – Lindiwe Maphosa

Deputy Chairperson – Tendai Moyo

Secretary – Jemina Sibanda

Deputy Secretary – Atalia Ndlovu

Organising Secretary- Angelberta Moyo

Deputy Organising Secretary – Feluna Ncube

Treasurer – Zanele Ncube

Deputy Treasurer- Sithembiso Dube

Information and Publicity Secretary – Portia Shumba

Deputy Info & Publicity Secretary -Sonia Moyo

5. NORTH AMERICA PROVINCE

MAIN EXECUTIVE

Chairman – Tawanda Dzvokora

Vice Chairman- Zvidzai Ruzvidzo

Secretary – Abel Mtize

Deputy Secretary – Dr. Muvirimi

Treasurer- Makaza Makovere

Deputy Treasurer – Godswill Mugambiwa

Organising Secretary – Nicholas Murozvi Mada

Deputy Organising Secretary- Vimbai Mpondi

Information and Publicity Secretary – Francis Manyanga

Deputy Information and Publicity – Timothy Muringai

YOUTH ASSEMBLY

Chairperson – Edmund Musara

Vice Chairperson – Wellington T Maredza

Secretary – Shamiso Ngongoni

Deputy Secretary- Shamiso Madzividire

Treasurer – Fadzai Musonza

Deputy Treasurer – Takudzwa Mavhunga

Organising Secretary – Josphat Chikoti

Deputy Organising Secretary – Tawanda Macheke

Information and Publicity Secretary- David Siampondo

Deputy Info & Publicity Secretary- Gamuchirai Maupa

WOMEN’S ASSEMBLY

Chairperson- Mrs. Florence Madzivire

Vice Chairperson – Dr. Gadziro Gwekwerere

Secretary – Takunda Rukuni

Deputy Secretary- Pamella Chibamu

Organising Secretary- Perpetua Muchabayiwa

Information Secretary – Mrs. Chengetai Semwayo

Treasurer – Chipo Nyembe

Sec for Elections: Diana Mzirwa

6. Mashonaland West Province: MAIN

Chairman: Ralph Tawanda Magunje

Deputy: Tendai Kokera

Secretary: Tawanda Bvumo

Deputy: Emmanuel Chinanzvavana

Treasurer: Hon Muchineripi Chinyanganya

Deputy: Tonderai Kusemamuriwo

Organ: Mukudzei Chigumbura

Deputy: Edward Dzeka

Information: Blessing Mandava

Deputy: Mandishona

WOMEN ASSEMBLY

Chairlady: Abigail Usai

Deputy: Juliana Chigariro

Secretary: Spiwe Munemo

Deputy: Ruth Chinhanu

Treasurer: Nordester Mary Mukutirwa

Deputy: Fortunate Katandika

Organ: Judith Muchenjekwa

Deputy: Murombedzi

Information: Kunaka

Deputy: Abigail Sauti

YOUTH ASSEMBLY

Chairman: Collen Mapfumo

Deputy: Deven Levy

Secretary: Pauline Sibanda

Deputy: Luckson Mbirimi

Treasurer: Regis Mhishi

Deputy: Edzai Zuze

Organ: Taizivei Nyangairo

Deputy: Morgan

Information: Emson Mukandiwa

Deputy: Leonard Chinanzvavana

7. Manicaland youth nominations

Chair -Obey Sithole

Vice – Cliff Mulingwa

SG -Ostallos Siziba

DSG -Bridget Nyandoro

Treasure -Takudzwa Tsunga

Deputy – Vimbai Mavherudze

Organ – denford Ngadziore

Dept – Trymore Mpofu

Infor – Arther Masiiwa

Deputy -Fanuel Chinowaita

8. Mashonaland Central Youth nominations

Chair – Denis Juru

VC – Norbert dhokotera

SG- Eric Gono

DSG – Ian Makone

TG – Vimbai Mavherudze

DTG -Mike Chavhakaire

Organ -James Chidhakwa

D. Organ – Netsai Marova

Spokes- Stephen Chuma

D. Spokes -Fanuel Chinowaita