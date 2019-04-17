Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PoliticsFeaturedNews

Full LIST: MDC 2019 congress Nominations

29,542 3

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has a total of thirteen provinces that are meant to elect a new executive which will in turn nominate candidates for the party’s elective congress set for May 24 to 26. Below is a full LIST of the people who have been nominated so far.

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) president Nelson Chamisa addresses delegates to the Mashonaland Central provincial congress at the party HQ Harvest House in Harare
Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) president Nelson Chamisa addresses delegates to the Mashonaland Central provincial congress at the party HQ Harvest House in Harare

Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, United States of America, Midlands, Mashonaland West, South Africa, United Kingdom, Manicaland, Masvingo, Bulawayo, Midlands, Mashonaland Central and Harare province. Chitungwiza was disbanded under a restructuring exercise.

1. Harare Province nominations

President: Nelson Chamisa
Vice President: Morgen Komichi
Vice President: Welshman Ncube
Vice President: Lynette Karenyi Kore

Related Articles

Matutu tears into MDC Alliance leaders…. ‘they…

72,048 65

Mwonzora blow after Manicaland snub

38,125 43

Playing field not level: Mwonzora

19,772 87

Amos Chibaya defends MDC congresses

19,394 8

Chairperson – Bekithemba Mpofu
Deputy Chair – Tendai Biti

Secretary General – Charlton Hwende
Deputy Secretary General – Concilia Chinanzvavana

Treasurer General – David Coltart
Deputy Treasurer – Murisi Zwizwai

Organising Secretary – Amos Chibaya
Deputy Organising Secretary – Jacob Mafume

Spokesperson – Luke Tamborinyoka
Deputy Spokesperson – Thabitha Khumalo

2. Masvingo Provincial Nominations

President – Advocate Nelson Chamisa

Vice President: Morgen Komichi, Eng. Mudzuri, Prof Welshman Ncube

Chairperson – Thabitha Khumalo
Deputy Chair – Happymore Chidziva

Secretary General – Charlton Hwende
Deputy Sec. General – Concilia Chinhanzvavana

Treasurer General – David Coltart
Deputy Treasurer – E. Kureva

Organising Secretary – Amos Chibaya
Deputy Organising Secretary – Cllr. Morgan Ncube

Spokesperson: Luke Tamborinyoka
Deputy Spokesperson: Dr. Ruth Labode

3. Manicaland Province Nominations

President : Nelson Chamisa
Vice President : Morgan Komichi
Vice President: Lillian Timveous
Vice President: Welshman Ncube
Chairperson: Thabitha Khumalo
Vice Chairperson: Happymore Chidziva
Secretary General: Charlton Hwende
Deputy Secretary General : Concilia Chinanzvavana
Treasurer: Tendai Biti
Deputy Treasurer: Rusty Markham
Organising Secretary: Amos Chibaya
Deputy Organ. Secretary: Paul Madzore
Spokesperson: Jacob Mafume
Deputy Spokesperson: Luke Tamborinyoka

4. Mashonaland Central Province nominations

President: Nelson Chamisa
Vice President: Morgan Komichi
Vice President: Tendai Biti
Vice President: Lilian Timveos
Chairperson – Thabitha Khumalo
Vice Chair – Costa Machingauta
Secretary General: Charlton Hwende
Deputy Secretary General: Concilia Chinanzvavana
Treasurer General: Tapiwa Mashakada
Deputy Treasurer General: David Coltart
Organising Secretary: Amos Chibaya
Deputy Organising Secretary: Beki Sibanda
Spokesperson: Jacob Mafume
Deputy Spokesperson: Luke Tamborinyoka

5. Mashonaland East nominations

President – Nelson Chamisa
Vice Presidents- Tracy Mutinhiri, Morgen Komichi, Tendai Biti
Secretary General- Chalton Hwende
Deputy SG – Chinanzvavana
Treasurer – David Coltart
Deputy Treasurer – Kureva
Organiser – Amos Chibaya
Deputy Organiser – Mtingwende
Information- Jacob Mafume
Deputy Information – Luke Tamborinyoka

6. Matabeleland South nominations

President: Nelson Chamisa
Vice: Morgen Komichi, Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube
Chair: Tabitha Khumalo
Vice Chair: Happymore Chidziva
SG: Douglas Mwonzora
Dep SG: Settlement Chikwinya
Treasurer: Tapiwa Mashakada
Deputy Treasurer: Rusty Makam
Organ: Amos Chibaya
Vice: Morgan Ncube
Information: Jacob Mafume

7. Matabeleland North nominations

President- Nelson Chamisa
Vice Presidents: Welshman Ncube, Morgen Komichi, Tendai Biti
Chair – Gabuza
Vice Chair – Costa Machingauta
SG – Daniel Molokele
DSG – Settlement Chikwinya
TG – Tabitha Khumalo
DTG – Gift Banda
Spokes – Jacob Mafume
D.spokes – Brian Dube
Organ- Amos Chibaya
D Organ – Morgan Ncube

8. Midlands nominations

President: Nelson Chamisa
VP: Lilian Timveos
VP: Morgen Komichi
VP: Tendai Biti
Chairperson- Thabitha Khumalo
Deputy Chair- Happymore Chidziva
SG: Chalton Hwende
DSG: Settlement Chikwinya
Treasurer: Tapiwa Mashakada
DTG: Gift Banda
Organising Secretary: Amos Chibaya
Dep Organ: Morgan Ncube
Information: Jacob Mafume
Deputy Info: Brian Dube

9. Mashonaland West nominations

Pres Nelson Chamisa
VP – Komichi, Biti, Mpariwa
Chair : Tabitha Khumalo
VC: Happymore Chidziva
SG: Chalton Hwende
DSG-
Organ : Amos Chibaya
Dept Org: Morgan Ncube
TG: David Coltart
DTG:
Infor : Luke Tamborinyoka
D. Spokes

10. North America nominations

President: Nelson Chamisa
Vice President: Morgen Komichi, Welshman Ncube, Lilian Timveos
Chairperson: Tabitha Khumalo
Deputy Chair: Happymore Chidziva
Secretary General: Chalton Hwende
Deputy SG: Settlement Chikwinya
Treasurer: David Coltart
Deputy: M Rusty
Organising Secretary: Amos Chibaya
Deputy Organising: Morgen Ncube
Information: Jacob Mafume
Deputy Information: Luke Tamborinyoka

Below are the people elected to the main wing provincial structures

1.Harare Province Main Wing

Chairman – Wellington Chikombo
Vice chair – Goodrich Chimbaira

Secretary – Maxwell Mavhunga
Vice Secretary – Peter Chikwati

Organising Secretary – Paul Madzore
Deputy Organising Secretary – Peter Moyo

Treasurer – Hebert Gomba
Deputy Treasurer – Manyungwa Macheso

Spokesperson – Fani Munengami
Deputy Spokesperson – Jacob Rukweza

2. MIDLANDS PROVINCE

MAIN EXECUTIVE

Chairperson – Josiah Makombe. Vice Chairperson – Sedwel Bhephe. Secretary – Lazarus Chacha.
Deputy Secretary- Erusmus Ntonga.
Treasurer – Livingstone Chimina.
Deputy treasurer – Nhamo Padzakashamba
Organising Secretary – Loyd Mukapiko.
DeputyOrganising Secretary – Senima Msindo.
Information and Publicity Secretary – Takavafira Zhou.
Deputy Sec. for Information and Publicity – Searchmore Muringani.

WOMEN’S ASSEMBLY

Chairperson – Cathrine Gozho
Deputy Chairperson- Thelma Blazio.
Secretary – Violet Mutusva
Deputy Secretary-Angeline Muzhinyi
Treasurer – Mavis Gotsheni.
Deputy Treasurer- Lillian Maenda Organising Secretary – Livinia Muphute
Deputy Organizing Secretary – Soneni Chitsapi
Information and Publicity Secretary – Getrude Manamba
Deputy Secretary for Info – Chiratidzo Hove

YOUTH ASSEMBLY
Chairperson – Sekai Marasha
Vice – Tembinkosi Mulahleke
Secretary – Tarisai Benedict Kupakuwana
Deputy Secretary – Isheunesu Mabhande
Treasurer – Judith Tobaiwa
Deputy Treasurer – Knowledge Makiwa
Organising Secretary – Tendai Munhamo.
Vice – Emmanuel Sibanda.
Information and Publicity Secretary – Kizito Mupunga
Deputy Secretary for Information – Rumbidzai Chando.

3. MATABELELAND NORTH PROVINCE

MAIN EXECUTIVE

Chairperson – Prince D Sibanda

Vice Chairperson- Jabulani Hadebe

Secretary – Dalumuzi Khumalo

Deputy Secretary – Tapson Sibanda

Treasurer – Mxolisi Sibanda

Deputy Treasurer- Leonard Mhlanga

Organising Secretary- Edmore Zhou

Deputy Organising Secretary – Memory Linyane

Information & Publicity Secretary -Mhlonipheki Ncube

Deputy Information and Publicity Secretary- Themba TTK Munkombwe

WOMEN’S ASSEMBLY

Chairlady – Sethulo Ndebele

Vice chairlady – Margaret Sibanda

Secretary – Pretty Sibanda

Vice secretary -Ngqobile Tshongwe

Organising Secretary – Sibongile Mafu

Deputy organising Secretary – Rodah Ncube

Treasurer – Sophie Mpofu

Deputy Treasurer – Sikhatazile Moyo

Information and Publicity Secretary- Nelly Ndlovu

Deputy information and Publicity -Susan Mwembe

YOUTH ASSEMBLY

Chairperson- Franscisca Ncube

Deputy Chair- Elmon Mudenda

Secretary – Lovejoy Sibanda

Deputy secretary- Pricilla Ndlovu

Organising secretary – Pricilla Sibanda

Deputy Organising secretary- Ntombizodwa Ndlovu

Treasurer – Primrose Ncube

Deputy treasurer- Bothwell Phiri

Information and Publicity – Brilliant Tshuma.

Deputy information- Moffat Mwinde

4. MATABELELAND SOUTH PROVINCE

MAIN EXECUTIVE

Chairperson- Solani Moyo

Vice chairperson- Lenny Ndebele

Secretary – Sthabisiwe Mulowa

Deputy Secretary – Themba Dube

Treasurer – Sibongile Maphosa

Deputy Treasurer – Gugu Ncube

Organising Secretary – Nomathemba Ndlovu

Deputy Organising Secretary – Tshuma Mduduzi

Information and Publicity Secretary – Ntando Ndlela

Deputy Info & Publicity – Siduduzile Masilela

YOUTH ASSEMBLY

Chairperson : Edgar T Ncube

Deputy Chair: Sibonakele Ncube

Secretary: Wellington Nare

Deputy Secretary: Wannita Ndlovu

Treasurer: Granger Nyoni

Deputy Treasurer : Yvonne Ngwenya

Organizing Secretary: Jonathan Mapingure

Deputy Organizing Secretary : Christabel Ncube

Information and Publicity : Senzeni Maphosa

Deputy Info & Publicity Secretary -Fiselani Moyo

WOMEN’S ASSEMBLY

Chairperson – Lindiwe Maphosa

Deputy Chairperson – Tendai Moyo

Secretary – Jemina Sibanda

Deputy Secretary – Atalia Ndlovu

Organising Secretary- Angelberta Moyo

Deputy Organising Secretary – Feluna Ncube

Treasurer – Zanele Ncube

Deputy Treasurer- Sithembiso Dube

Information and Publicity Secretary – Portia Shumba

Deputy Info & Publicity Secretary -Sonia Moyo

5. NORTH AMERICA PROVINCE

MAIN EXECUTIVE

Chairman – Tawanda Dzvokora

Vice Chairman- Zvidzai Ruzvidzo

Secretary – Abel Mtize

Deputy Secretary – Dr. Muvirimi

Treasurer- Makaza Makovere

Deputy Treasurer – Godswill Mugambiwa

Organising Secretary – Nicholas Murozvi Mada

Deputy Organising Secretary- Vimbai Mpondi

Information and Publicity Secretary – Francis Manyanga

Deputy Information and Publicity – Timothy Muringai

YOUTH ASSEMBLY

Chairperson – Edmund Musara

Vice Chairperson – Wellington T Maredza

Secretary – Shamiso Ngongoni

Deputy Secretary- Shamiso Madzividire

Treasurer – Fadzai Musonza

Deputy Treasurer – Takudzwa Mavhunga

Organising Secretary – Josphat Chikoti

Deputy Organising Secretary – Tawanda Macheke

Information and Publicity Secretary- David Siampondo

Deputy Info & Publicity Secretary- Gamuchirai Maupa

WOMEN’S ASSEMBLY

Chairperson- Mrs. Florence Madzivire

Vice Chairperson – Dr. Gadziro Gwekwerere

Secretary – Takunda Rukuni

Deputy Secretary- Pamella Chibamu

Organising Secretary- Perpetua Muchabayiwa

Information Secretary – Mrs. Chengetai Semwayo

Treasurer – Chipo Nyembe

Sec for Elections: Diana Mzirwa

6. Mashonaland West Province: MAIN

Chairman: Ralph Tawanda Magunje
Deputy: Tendai Kokera
Secretary: Tawanda Bvumo
Deputy: Emmanuel Chinanzvavana
Treasurer: Hon Muchineripi Chinyanganya
Deputy: Tonderai Kusemamuriwo
Organ: Mukudzei Chigumbura
Deputy: Edward Dzeka
Information: Blessing Mandava
Deputy: Mandishona

WOMEN ASSEMBLY

Chairlady: Abigail Usai
Deputy: Juliana Chigariro
Secretary: Spiwe Munemo
Deputy: Ruth Chinhanu
Treasurer: Nordester Mary Mukutirwa
Deputy: Fortunate Katandika
Organ: Judith Muchenjekwa
Deputy: Murombedzi
Information: Kunaka
Deputy: Abigail Sauti

YOUTH ASSEMBLY

Chairman: Collen Mapfumo
Deputy: Deven Levy
Secretary: Pauline Sibanda
Deputy: Luckson Mbirimi
Treasurer: Regis Mhishi
Deputy: Edzai Zuze
Organ: Taizivei Nyangairo
Deputy: Morgan
Information: Emson Mukandiwa
Deputy: Leonard Chinanzvavana

7. Manicaland youth nominations

Chair -Obey Sithole
Vice – Cliff Mulingwa
SG -Ostallos Siziba
DSG -Bridget Nyandoro
Treasure -Takudzwa Tsunga
Deputy – Vimbai Mavherudze
Organ – denford Ngadziore
Dept – Trymore Mpofu
Infor – Arther Masiiwa
Deputy -Fanuel Chinowaita

8. Mashonaland Central Youth nominations
Chair – Denis Juru
VC – Norbert dhokotera
SG- Eric Gono
DSG – Ian Makone
TG – Vimbai Mavherudze
DTG -Mike Chavhakaire
Organ -James Chidhakwa
D. Organ – Netsai Marova
Spokes- Stephen Chuma
D. Spokes -Fanuel Chinowaita

You might also like More from author