Ti Gonz traumatised by mugging

By Keith Mlauzi

Things like drive-by shootings and attacks earn a rapper some street credentials in other countries, but locally for hip-hop artiste, Tinashe Gonzara known as Ti Gonz, was traumatised by an attack.

On a Wednesday night coming from a studio session with legendary producer Oskid in Harare where they had been recording a track, humming his way to get public transport, Ti Gonz almost met his Maker.

He was left for dead after being stabbed in the stomach and on his head repeatedly which landed him in hospital for weeks. His attackers made off with money, a cellphone and his passport. A Good Samaritan found him in the morning and took him to Harare Hospital.

The artiste says for him to survive the doctor had to conduct two critical operations to remove part of his scalp and place it in the stomach.

“Part of my scalp was removed and placed in the stomach. This was the only way for me to survive the attack that had destroyed my body tissues,” said Ti Gonz.

He says it wasn’t an easy decision to make but there was no alternative.

“There was no other way, it wasn’t easy but I had to live and make music with my life,” he added.

Ti Gonz says after the attack he finds it hard to forget the events that happened on that fateful night.

“It’s impossible to live a normal life after having such an attack, I’m not the same man anymore, I’m traumatised,” he added.

Ti Gonz said he was now living a life of fear.

“I’m living in fear, I’m always scared to go out alone,” he said.

The artiste has four gongs to his name. Before being hospitalised he was featured on Kure with Ishan which was one of the most trending songs on YouTube. B Metro