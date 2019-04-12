Gary Tight attacked in Dzivaresekwa

By Charmaine Chasweka

Talented Afro-pop musician, Gary Tight, was attacked by a group of men last Saturday in Dzivaresekwa.

Gary had attended the Sungura versus Zim Dancehall football match and show at Dzivarasekwa Stadium where he also performed.

The social media was awash with reports that the Ndizarurirei hit-maker was pelted with stones while sitting in the VIP section by some people who were sent to hurt him.

Contacted for comment, Gary confirmed he was indeed attacked.

“I don’t know about the part where I got stoned. I don’t recall any of that happening.

“I only remember my team and I were coming out of the stadium when this bunch of guys approached us and started beating me up.

“This is when my team intervened and managed to catch one of the guys who had attacked me.

“They tried asking him why they were doing what they were doing and who sent them but he did not say anything. They finally let him go, but I am okay now,” said Gary. H Metro