National Sports Stadium closed for Independence

By Eddie Chikamhi

Caps United were left in suspense after the Premier Soccer League announced the indefinite postponement of their home game against Chapungu because of the unavailability of the National Sports Stadium this week.

Makepekepe were supposed to host the Gweru airmen at the giant facility on Sunday but authorities have closed the ground for the Independence Day preparations.

Caps United coach, Lloyd Chitembwe, yesterday said he felt the unexpected break could affect his team’s momentum.

“To some extent it’s very disappointing. We are coming from a very long break since November-December thereabout and then it took us about nine weeks to prepare for the Manica Diamonds game.

“And, again, we have been given another break, rather by default.

“But, all the same, the effect is not very important, it’s just disappointing that we had the momentum and at the same time I feel the confidence levels are very high and you would want to play games in that kind of a situation.

“We have started very well. We are happy with the progress. The team looks good and I am sure there are chances we can keep on improving and we are looking forward to the season,” said Chitembwe.

The unavailability of the stadium has also affected the proposed double header which had been scheduled for tomorrow.

Newboys, Mushowani Stars, were supposed to host FC Platinum in a lunchtime kick off while Black Rhinos and Bulawayo Chiefs square off at 3PM.

PSL spokesperson, Kudai Bare said Mushowani and FC Platinum will now play at Rufaro on Monday while the other two matches were postponed indefinitely.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: TelOne v ZPC Kariba (Mandava), Harare City v Highlanders (Rufaro), Chicken Inn v Dynamos (Barbourfields)

Sunday: Hwange v Ngezi Platinum (Colliery), Herentals v Yadah (Rufaro), Triangle v Manica Diamonds (Gibbo)

Monday: Mushowani Stars v FC Platinum (Rufaro)

Postponed: Black Rhinos v Bulawayo Chiefs, Caps United v Chapungu. The Chronicle