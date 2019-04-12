Belgians at DeMbare

By Eddie Chikamhi

Dynamos have welcomed Belgian coaches on an exchange programme that could also see members of their technical team, led by Lloyd Chigowe, travelling to the European country.

Billian Valery Jozef and goalkeeper specialist, Beelen Dirk Lode, arrived in the country on Wednesday.

They have been helping with the drills as the giants prepare for a tough date against 2015 champions, Chicken Inn, at Barbourfields tomorrow.

Dynamos vice-chairman, Moses Shumba, said the duo will be in the country until April 29.

“They will be here until the end of the month. So, it’s only 20 days, and it’s all part of an exchange programme that we are having with our counterparts in Europe.

“We also expect our coaches to go to Belgium on a similar arrangement.

“This is part of the new Dynamos leadership’s efforts to reposition the club and create synergies with Europe. We should prepare a comprehensive media release tomorrow (today). They are top-notch coaches who have coached in Belgium, Hungary and Cote d’Ivoire,” said Shumba.

However, the Glamour Boys suffered a setback in their preparations after their highly-rated Cameroonian forward, Claude Junior Ngahan, was forced to sit out the remainder of yesterday’s training session with an ankle knock.

The club’s team doctors recommended that the forward, who displayed flashes of brilliance on his debut against Hwange last Sunday, should not be included in the travelling team for the match against Chicken Inn tomorrow.

There are also concerns over versatile fullback Emmanuel Jalai who needs to pass a fitness test before the team’s departure today.

“Mangala is back but Junior is out. We are not sure about Jalai but definitely Claude is not available for this game,’’ said Chigowe.

“He failed to last the distance in training so the doctors have advised us that he cannot be used on Saturday.

“The rest of the guys have a clean bill of health. Chicken Inn are a tough nut but we believe we have got the side to be able to compete because, overall performance of this team (against Hwange), I will not take anything away from them.’’ The Chronicle