Ntsiki says Bonang has no talent

Ntsiki Mazwai strikes again! The controversial poet and activist took to social media to bash TV personality Bonang Matheba.

In a series of tweets, the Show me Love Talk show host went on and on about how in South Africa confidence passes as talent, referring to Queen B.

Everyone knows that with Ntsiki, you never know who she’ll strike and she has no limits!

She tweeted “Eish for me Bonang has more zing than Zinhle”,

Ntsiki went further to say “I know zinhle is a dj- not sure what bonang’s talent is yet. She is just very likable- the confidence is nice”

“I am learning that confidence > talent”

“I have seen your girl pass off as many things just because she is confident….”

“Even as a writer hehehehehe”

Bonang did not let this one slide, she responded on twitter “…then you wonder why nothing ever goes your way… All you do is vibrate hate…..”

No one knows what might have sparked this negativity from Ntsiki, but then again its Ntsiki. —Daily Sun.

