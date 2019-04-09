Dynamos goalkeeper apologises to fans

By Fiona Ruzha

Dynamos goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani apologised to fans after conceding two goals. Chinani had a forgettable miserable afternoon in office when his side lost 2-1 to new boys Hwange.

From the onset, Dynamos players’ body language signified a battalion spirited to overrun opponents.

However, it did not happen that way as Chinani conceded two goals ironically on a day when his counterpart Taimon Mvula had a memorable day.

Chinani said it was necessary for him to apologise.

“An apology to the fans was inevitable. We could have done better as a team,” he said.

Dynamos face Chicken Inn in their next encounter. H Metro