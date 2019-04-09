Stimela releases single…. I’ve Jah Prayzah’s blessings

By Rest Mutore

Jah Prayzah’s most trusted backing vocalist Fatima “Stimela” Katiji, who has released a new single, says she has got her paymaster’s blessings. Titled Gara Ndichauya, the single was recorded and produced at JP Studios under the Military Touch Movement.



While there has been talk that she was on way out of the Third Generation band after the promotional flier started circulating on social media, Stimela said ‘not now’.

The affable entertainer told H-Metro that time shall come when she decides to stand on her own but she is still happy to be part of one of the country’s biggest musical outfits.

In fact, Jah Prayzah took to his social media platforms to alert his fans of the single.

“I am still with them (Third Generation band) and they are helping me and have been helping me to grow my career,” said Stimela.

“It’s (the help) out of this world, they are giving me the facilities. I am very honoured and plans are underway working on an album.

“I have learnt a lot working with JP, being able to stand in front of big crowds, he has introduced to many artists and even in the in the corporate. That’s a great achievement to me and something I cherish.

“We will definitely do a collaboration,” she said.

She, however, did not rule out become a solo artiste at time she feels to have matured musically.

“Time will come when you need to stand on your own.

“I have been always ready but it all has to do with the right time. I have been in the industry for a while working with a number of musicians helping them on their projects, which also helped me mature. It has been a dream to be my own, I have been adding value to their projects.

“I have been maturing and always ready for new challenges,” said Stimela.

Asked if she is ready to perform as a solo artiste, Stimela said, “I am so ready to perform, I have always been ready.”

Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze it is good to see one of their members growing to be her own.

“We blessed her, the single will be released by Military Touch and to us it’s way of supporting growth amongst us.

“She is still with the band and part of us but it is always good to have members who want to grow.

“In any organisation growth is investable, one way or the other, comes a time when one wants to grow.

“Music is a passion from a JP/MTM perspective, it’s good way of us supporting our own,” said Mushapaidze. H Metro