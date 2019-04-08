Blasta engages Madzibaba Zakaria

Upcoming rapper Munyaradzi “Blasta” Mutopo has engaged the services of Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria on his latest single-Rwendo.

The duo’s track has already made it onto local airwaves days after its release with the youthful singer hopeful of a breakthrough.

“I am happy the song has been played a few times on radio after its release and this gives me courage to continue working hard as an artiste.

“As a rapper working with Nicholas Zakaria gave me an opportunity to learn from the veteran who is famed for nurturing the likes of Macheso and System Tazvida.

“I hope the few notes we exchanged will help me become a better artiste,” Blasta told H-Metro.

The Norton based singer says he is working on an accompanying video.

“Plans are already underway for a video and I am doing this to keep up in the industry since its one of the demands from our fans.

“The video is also going to be exceptional since I have contracted one of the country’s finest videographers.

“We have picked perfect spots for the video and I am confident it will be a marvel to watch,” he said.

To date, Blasta has worked with other musicians such as Mbeu, Ti-Gonz and has performed alongside big acts like Jah Prayzah at Pakare Paye Arts Centre. H-Metro