‘DeMbare mean business’

By Blessing Malinganiza

Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe says he will not abandon his serious approach when they host Hwange at Rufaro on Sunday.

DeMbare face the coal miners and both enjoyed 2-0 victories in the opening weekend with Dynamos beating Mushowani while Hwange beat Yadah.

“We have been preparing, Hwange to us are an unknown quantity.

“And I think it’s equally the same because they don’t know us. So when iron meets iron then one has to overcome.

“But I think we are ready for the game,” he said.

Chigowe expects his team to work on combinations as time progresses but is concerned with points for now.

“With more time, these guys playing together, they will build a greater understanding and appreciate that this is rebuilding a team.

“We will not obviously tiki taka (passing football) from point A because team building is always a process. But I think if we put on the good shift and fight, we are good to go to collect the three points.

“And as we go on I think our exhibition will be much better than it is today.”

Chigowe secured his first win, in a competitive match, as a substantive coach in their 2-0 win over Mushowani Stars in the opening match.

He described the result as a morale booster.

“Probably our confidence levels when we played Mushowani were not that high because of the last minute exchange to the team, due to reasons beyond our control.

“Winning the first game is obviously a morale booster to any team. I hope we continue in that path.

“Hwange are no new comers to the league. Probably what might have changed is they might have introduced one or two new players.

“But Hwange remain Hwange, they have traditional powers of Zimbabwean football and we treat them as such,” he said.

Captain Edward Sadomba is set to make his Premiership debut since rejoining the Harare giants.

Ngandu Mangala is also expected to be fit for Sunday’s encounter though he watched part of the training on the sidelines.

“There is a probability that we might have these guys on Sunday. We will have that information by end of day.

“The team captain is also back to lead his troops and the question marks still hangs over Mangala. His return is a major boost to the squad.

“We also rested the vice-captain Jimmy Tigere today (yesterday) to make sure that he is available on Sunday.

“The medical team is going to advise us tomorrow (today) but otherwise we’ve got a squad where everybody is ready to do their duty.

“And we will take it on from what the medical team says but we will field a side that must fight to get three points,’ said Chigowe.

Another foreign-based player Ghanaian Robert Saki is in Ghana sorting out his papers.

“Saki has gone back, he has issues more complex as such that when he left Ghana, he had not had his fingerprints taken.

“There was no way they could go around the issue, he had to go back for him to get a work permit.

“They needed police clearance and finger prints so he had to go back, but he will be back sometime next week,” he said. H-Metro