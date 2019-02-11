Du it Mr Skipper

By Langton Nyakwenda

Edward Sadomba was a natural choice for the Dynamos’ captaincy because of his maturity and coach Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe is confident the veteran striker will be a true leader.

The 35-year-old Sadomba has taken over the DeMbare armband left by Marshal Machazane who is now a Harare City player.

Jimmy Tigere will deputize Sadomba in the upcoming 2019 Castle Lager Premier soccer League, with Godfrey “Marabha” Mukambi coming in as a second vice captain.

“We will have a lot of youngsters at Dynamos this season but they need to have a leader who is experienced and that leader is Sadomba,” said Chigowe.

“People should not misread my statements when I say I want to build around Sadomba. If you have one guy who is 35 and the other player who is say 30 and the rest are youngsters, does that mean your squad’s average age is 35,” he added.

David Shoko, who is famous for scoring the last gasp free kick that sunk Zamalek in a 2008 Caf Champions League match at Rufaro and experienced midfielder Archford Gutu are some of the veterans eyeing a return to Dynamos.

With the DeMbare captaincy issue sealed, Chigowe’s attention should now shift to the other key position — the club’s number 1 keeper.

Although Simba Chinani has proved beyond doubt he can handle the pressure that comes with being DeMbare’s last man in defence, the arrival of veteran keeper Munyaradzi Diya and agile former Yadah FC goalie Stephen Chimusoro has spiced up competition.

However, Chinani is still to iron out some financial issues with the club’s executive amid reports that Black Rhinos are angling for the talented keeper.

“For the goalkeepers, it is a done deal, our three goalkeepers will be Chinani, Diya and Chimusoro. It’s now up to them to fight for the number 1 jersey,” said Chigowe.

The Dynamos gaffer also feels he now has enough cover on the wingbacks and will not lose sleep over the departure of Ocean Mushure and Peace Makaha.

DeMbare have brought in left back Rodwell Mhlanga from Triangle and right back Ali Joseph Masilelo from relegated Nichrut.

Exciting Aces Academy product Emmanuel Jalayi has also impressed at DeMbare and could be another option on the right channel.

Jalayi was part of the national under 20 side that finished second at the Cosafa tournament held in Zambia last December.

“We have a number of good players from Aces Academy, yes Jalayi is here and he has been doing well and so is this boy Maliselo from Nichrut.

“Rodwell Mhlanga is good at left back but he will have to fight for his jersey because we have a number of good players vying for that position,” revealed Chigowe, who also spoke about his team’s 2019 target.

“Dynamos being Dynamos it has to fight for honours and the majority of the fans think that way. We will try to meet their (fans) expectations but there’s need for patience.”

DeMbare finished 11th in the 2018 season before losing the bulk of their players including Blessing Moyo, Tonderai Mateyaunga, Obey Mwerahari, Kingston Nkatha, Valentine Kadonzvo, Makaha, Mushure and Machazane. Sunday Mail