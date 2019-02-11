Maruma wants more to bite

By Brighton Zhawi

Timycen Maruma is closing on 100 First Class matches and as he nears the latest milestone in a career that has yielded one Test, 17 ODIs and 10 T20 internationals, the batsman feels he still has some unfinished business.

In his 13 years of First Class cricket, Maruma has experienced some painful lows but being jeered by his own fans when Zimbabwe played Pakistan in 2013 really hurt him. It shattered the player’s mother too as she sat in the stands.

“It was really hard to take, sitting there in the crowd hearing a section of supporters jeering your child was awful.

“But its life, you learn to accept that not everyone likes you in life,” said Mrs Maruma.

But instead of being weighed down by all the negativity Maruma chose to kick on with his mother helping along.

“At some point he wanted to walk away from the game but I had to remind him of how good he was. I also told him that all these things were happening for a reason,” revealed Maruma’s mother.

That counsel spurred Maruma on and today he calls himself a survivor.

“I want to thank God for everything, you know the challenges we face as Zimbabwean cricketers,” said the Mountaineers batsman who is on 99 First Class matches.

“I can pat myself on the back because I have endured a lot and survived. That’s motivation and something I am proud of.”

The 30-year-old top order batsman is in superb form this term, averaging 125.33 from four Logan Cup innings with a highest score of 165 scored against Tuskers last week.He has followed it up with a 120 scored in the first innings of the ongoing match against Eagles at Old Hararians.

Maruma revealed that he is seeing things differently as he grows older.

““I am now married to my dear wife Natasha Chikumbirike and we have our three-year old son Quinton, so naturally my perception of life has changed. I am now inspired to do well for my family, because they mean the world to me.

“I work hard, I set goals. Going overseas to play club cricket (for Balbriggan Cricket Club) helped me…it gets you out of your comfort zone and makes you work even harder.” Mountaineers coach, Shepherd Makunura whose side is eyeing a third consecutive Logan Cup title revealed that Maruma is ever hungry for success.

“He is a long serving member of the Mountaineers and a vital player for us, who has been unfortunate to have been dogged by injuries, but he is national team material.

“He works hard and has a good cricketing brain that even captain Tino Mawoyo feeds off him. Timcyen has become hungrier for success this season and that is good for us,” he said.

Indeed Maruma is hungry for more.

“I want a double hundred and if it coincides with us winning the Logan Cup I will be overjoyed.

“I am no longer happy with 50s and 70s it’s time for big performances, I am focusing on that and if playing for the national team will happen, it will, it’s all to the selectors,” said Maruma whose last appearance in national colors was in a T20 he almost snatched for Zimbabwe against India at Harare Sports Club in 2016. Sunday Mail