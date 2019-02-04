Modern, Donald re-elected at Bosso

By Ricky Zililo

Modern Ngwenya and Donald Ndebele were retained as Highlanders FC vice-chairman and treasurer respectively in club elections held yesterday.

Ngwenya beat Longwe Ndlovu by 55 votes after getting 95 compared to Ndlovu’s 40.

Ndebele polled 92 votes while Charles Ndlovu got 43.

Ngwenya and Ndebele will be in office for three years, unless Highlanders successfully amend their constitution and align it with Zifa’s whose term is four years.

Ngwenya was happy to be re-elected.

“I’m humbled by the endorsement from the members. It shows that they have confidence in me based on what we have done as a collective. My re-election is a result of the unity and singleness of purpose in the executive. Continuity is going to be the catalyst in improving our club going forward. We will indeed continue working hard to arrest the club debt. I will not disappoint the Highlanders family in my execution of duty,” said Ngwenya.

Donald Ndebele

Ndebele said plans are underway to reduce the club’s debt.

“Something big is coming which will ensure that we reduce the debt. If you remember, during the AGM we promised that something is in the pipeline and once we put pen to paper we will announce the news to our members. We were not electioneering when we said something big is in the pipeline,” said Ndebele.

“Right now we are coming back to finish what we’ve started and because we understand each other as the executive, we are not dealing with personalities, but are focused on working for the better of the club. What we want is to increase the club’s revenue streams and reduce debts.

“We put systems in place to plug loopholes at the stadium and that is why we recruited a security officer last year to ensure that there are controls at the gates,” said Ndebele. The Chronicle