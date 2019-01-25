Jah Signal, Killer T in tribute songs for Tuku

By Tonderai Zvimba

Zimdancehall musicians, Killer T and Jah Signal, yesterday honoured the late Oliver Mtukudzi with tribute songs.

Just hours after it was announced that Mtukudzi had died, Killer T dropped his Tuku tribute song titled Mundireverere, a mournful track in which he expresses his grief.

In the song Killer T laments:

“Tiri kuchema mudhara Tuku matisiya, vana vanochema mudhara wedu matisiya. Newewo Sam tambirawo baba, gadzirai nzira vawane pekufamba napo.” (We are mourning Tuku’s death. Sam [Tuku’s son who died in 2010] welcome your father).

Jah Signal

Fast-rising Jah Signal also released his tribute offering, Pasi Pano in which he expresses his sadness about the death of the superstar:

“Ndabvuma pasi pano hapazi pedu, Mwari munoita kuda kwenyu.” (I now realise all of us will die. It is God’s will).

He creatively grieves with other musicians including Jah Prayzah, Charles Charamba and Alick Macheso. The Chronicle