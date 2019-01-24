PICTURES: Nelson Chamisa meets Thomas Mapfumo at the home of Oliver Mtukudzi

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa met legendary Chimurenga musician Thomas Mapfumo at the home of the late Oliver Mtukudzi in Norton.

One of Zimbabwe and Africa’s most iconic musicians, Oliver Mtukudzi, died on Wednesday at age 66. Most reports say he “succumbed to a long battle with diabetes.”

Chamisa’s spokesman Dr Nkululeko Sibanda tweeted: “The People’s President Nelson Chamisa @ nelsonchamisa has just joined the family of the People’s International Hero # Mtukudzi. # RIPOliverMtukudzi # RIPTuku # TukuPeoplesLegend. Respectful and quick leadership by President @ nelsonchamisa.”

Also writing on Twitter Chamisa said;

“That the people’s legend, Oliver Mtukudzi is a People’s HERO is beyond deliberation. For such a plain fact, we mere mortals can only acknowledge as we all hereby do. That he is a HERO is not because he has passed on but because he always was, even before his final rest.”

“To me a father and counselor. To the nation,an advisor and ambassador to generations. To the world, a peace icon,a bundle of talent,calabash of wisdom. You gave your all to us all. You consoled, counselled and entertained Zimbabwe and beyond. You will be sorely missed Samanyanga!”

In a country where political tensions are high and party loyalties matter, Mtukudzi cut across the divide, singing at ruling party events but also performing at late opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s wedding and funeral.

“Today we said goodbye to a true patriot. Oliver Mtukudzi, your voice has given us comfort during difficult times, and will remain with us for posterity,” President Emmerson Mnangagwa said.