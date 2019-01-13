Masvingo gets $240 000 for roads rehab

By Walter Mswazie

Masvingo City Council has received $240 000 from the Zimbabwe National Road Authority for the rehabilitation and maintenance of its road network, an official has said.

City Mayor Councillor Collen Maboke said the money would go a long way in addressing the problems of poor road network and assured residents that the money would be used for its intended purpose.

“I can confirm that council has received its 2018 second quarter balance from Zinara, amounting to $241 000,” said Clr Maboke.

He said the money will help council in attending to outstanding projects especially in high density suburbs.

Concerns have been raised over the late release of allocated Zinara funds with most local authorities receiving their allocations when they are already expecting new allocations.

“This money was supposed to come in July last year but we received it towards the end of 2018. We would ensure that the money is used for its intended purposes, thus maintaining and rehabilitating roads. We are outsourcing most of the work under Zinara projects and hope that contractors hired to do the work will always do it on time. Our target is that we want to attend to all roads in high density suburbs,” he said.

Clr Maboke also said the money will be used to pay contracted workers who would be employed for the projects. He assured workers catered for by the Zinara funding facility that they would be paid their wages on time.

Concern, he said, had been raised over the late payment of wages for casual workers hired to carry out Zinara projects.

According to latest council minutes, it was reported that the balance of US$241 000 from Zinara was eventually disbursed late last year and was being used for road sealing.

“It was also reported that the tender for periodic road maintenance had been awarded to Asphalt Products (Pvt) Limited works and commenced on 8 October 2018,” reads part of the minutes. Sunday News