More lovers follow Chicken Inn couple

By Blessing Masakadza

Following the success and fame acquired by the famous Chicken Inn couple, a number of people seem to be following their route and now going for Chicken Inn’s sister brands Pizza Inn and Creamy Inn.

Makhosana Mguni proposed to his sweetheart Belinda Nyoni at a Chicken Inn outlet in Bulawayo and pictures of the proposal widely circulated on social media, starting as a joke with some mocking his choice of venue.

However, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the two as this has attracted more blessings for them with Chicken Inn making them paid brand ambassadors.

“Every love story is beautiful, and Belinda and Makhosana’s is one of our favourites because we all got to share it with them. The verdict is in #TeamInkukhu, you have spoken! Chicken Inn will be gifting the #ChickenInnCouple with: Paid Campaign Ambassadorship, Chicken Inn meals provided at both the lobola and wedding ceremonies and a fully sponsored honeymoon (including plane tickets, accommodation, activities and spending money),” Chicken Inn announced.

Other corporates have joined in, with some offering clothes, makeup, building material and many other things if they decide to marry.

This has, however, led others to follow suit presumably hoping for similar fortune that has seen the two turn into overnight celebrities.

Several pictures are now circulating of couples following a similar trend with one man proposing to his lover in a Pizza Inn outlet.

The other couple is pictured in a Creamy Inn outlet with the lady in a wedding gown, suggesting it could have been a stopover from a wedding ceremony.

Whatever their idea, their stunts have been dismissed by many as an attempt to try and benefit as the Chicken Inn couple did. Daily News.