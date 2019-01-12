Nasty C returns to Harare

By Vasco Chaya

South African rapper Nasty C is set to return to Harare in April for another dance with his local fans.The concert pencilled for Wingate Golf Club in Pomona on April 29 will feature rising star King98.

The event is being organised by Impala Car Rental.

“Yes, Nasty C is returning to Harare for another gig. Details about the event are still sketchy but he will share the stage with King98,” one of the organisers DJ Simz said.

Last year, the celebrated rapper headlined the Change a Life Concert that was organised by The Alfred Dondo Foundation (ADF) in conjunction with Impala Car Rental.

At the event, the Strings and Bling shared the stage with Jah Prayzah, King98 and ExQ among others.

Despite being just 21, the South African rapper is a force to reckon with in Africa at large.

His latest studio project Strings and Bling, released on July 6 last year, has caused waves in the showbiz.

Some of his plug songs include Jiggy Jigga, Strings and Bling and Particula to mention a few.

On the other hand, the gig is meant to promote brand Impala Car Rental — which boasts of several branches in Harare, Bulawayo, Victoria Falls, Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg among others.

Last year, the company promoted a number of concerts in countries such as Canada, Australia and United Kingdom among others just to push their brand to the market.

Last year, Impala took Oliver Mtukudzi, Winky D, Andy Muridzo, Sam Dondo and South African House music group Mafikizolo to the United Kingdom.

The company also took Zimdancehall heavyweight Winky D, King98 and DJ Silence Dosh to Canada in September last year to deliver entertainment to Zimbabweans based there while at the same time facilitating Impala Car Rental international brand activation. Daily News.