Kapupurika joins Bosso

By Eddie Chikamhi

Winger Cleopas Kapupurika believes Highlanders could provide the best environment for him to realise his full potential after crossing the Great Divide from Dynamos this week.

Kapupurika played for Dynamos in the last two seasons on loan from champions FC Platinum.

But the speedster opted for Bosso following the expiry of his contract with both Dynamos and FC Platinum. “I have signed for two years. It has been my dream to play for Highlanders from a young age and when I got the opportunity I jumped at it the very first time.

“I chose Highlanders because they play my favourite type of football, which is quick, attacking play. They have a good mixture of young players and experience.

“I want to challenge myself to get back to the top of my game. I know I have the potential and I might just realise it fully at Highlanders.

“Football is a short career and I believe a player should always challenge himself to achieve more during the peak period of his career.

“I would like to thank Dynamos for the time I spent there. Of course, in any organisation bad things happen, but those guys really treated me well. I wish I could have spent another season with them but the time has come to move,” said Kapupurika.

Meanwhile, fellow winger Valentine Kadonzvo is in a quandary as he has to choose between taking up a scholarship to study in the United States or to continue another season with the Glamour Boys.

The 25-year-old has been offered a chance to study towards a degree in Electrical Engineering at a university in Boston for the next four years. The programme is expected to begin this March.

Although the former Pamushana High student is understood to have made up his mind to further his studies, it now all depends on whether Dynamos would release him from his contract, which is scheduled to run until the end of 2019.

“I have received a scholarship but I am not sure what will happen yet. I have been applying for scholarships for the past few years and it happened that this time I got a favourable response.

“But Dynamos are my family and at the same time education is also important to secure one’s future,” said Kadonzvo.

A close friend said Kadonzvo has been pleading with the Glamour Boys to release him.

“He is keen on taking it up and all that is left is for Dynamos to clear him. Everything is in place and if he gets the clearance he will have to go to the United States before the end of this month and sadly that would mean he will no longer be available for Dynamos.

“But it’s a great opportunity for him because he will be studying towards his degree on one hand and playing college football as well.

“Football is for a few years but education is a life-time investment.” Dynamos have been losing many players during this pre-season.

Former captain Ocean Mushure has found a new home at Zambia’s Lusaka Dynamos while his successor Marshal Machazane and Peace Makaha have since been unveiled at rival clubs. The Herald