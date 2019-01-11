Travellers delayed as truck derails goods train

By Patrick Chitumba

TRAVELLERS, mostly cross border traders using the Harare-Masvingo highway faced long delays at Fairfields rail level crossing in Mvuma on Wednesday evening after a haulage truck rammed into a wagon of an NRZ goods train causing a derailment which blocked traffic on both sides of the crossing.

NRZ spokesperson Mr Nyasha Maravanyika confirmed the accident which he said happened around 21:55PM at Fairfields rail level crossing.

He said the truck driver appeared to have misjudged the exit of the Ballast train from the rail level crossing and rammed into its last wagon damaging five metres of the railway line.

“I can confirm that there was an accident involving an NRZ Ballast train and a haulage truck at Fairfields level crossing in Mvuma on Wednesday night around 21:55PM. The haulage truck driver failed to stop at the rail level crossing and slammed into the last wagon of the train causing it to derail damaging five metres of the railway line. There were no recorded injuries,” said Mr Maravanyika.

He said the derailment of the wagon and the damaging of the railway line meant traffic was partially blocked.

“However, of importance is that we have a wagon destined for the scene of the accident to load the damaged wagon and clear the rail level crossing so that there is smooth flow of traffic.

“In the mean time haulage trucks and buses are using a road that is 3km from the rail level crossing while smaller cars are negotiating their way just by the side of the wreckage,” said Mr Maravanyika.

Meanwhile another NRZ train hit a car that was being driven by a Chinese national at a rail level crossing near Old Prison Complex in Gweru yesterday around 6:50AM.

Mr Maravanyika confirmed the accident saying the Chinese national failed to stop at the rail level crossing resulting in the accident.

“There was another accident in Gweru near the OPC when a Chinese national driving a Nissan Twin cab failed to stop at the rail level crossing resulting in the accident.

“The driver was injured but refused to be conveyed to the hospital because he didn’t have any particulars on him. The other occupant also a Chinese national escaped without injuries,” he said.

Mr Maravanyika said the Mvuma and Gweru accidents are a result of human error on the part of motorists who fail to observe road rules.

“Motorists are supposed to stop at rail level crossings but most do not stop leading to accidents that can be fatal or can cause damage to property,” he said. The Chronicle