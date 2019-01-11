Family dumps body, demands (16) cows

By Munyaradzi Musiiwa

There was drama in Mzemba Village in Zhombe when the family of a murder victim dumped the body at the suspected assailant’s homestead where it spent three days. The family was demanding 16 head of cattle as compensation.

The incident occurred last Friday when relatives of Leaders Nkomo (25), of Mzemba Village under Chief Ntabeni in Zhombe, dumped his body at Rodrick Ndlovu’s homestead demanding 16 cattle as compensation for his alleged murder.

According to Ndlovu, Nkomo’s relatives besieged his homestead armed with machetes and dumped the body, accusing him of having a hand in the death of their relative.

Ndlovu said the relatives left the body at his homestead for three days and later retrieved it after he paid 10 cattle.

“What happened is that I was at St Theresa Shopping Centre on New Year when a group of young men from my village started fighting,” he said.

“When I tried to restrain them, two villagers called Doit and Prince Nyathi allegedly stabbed Leaders several times all over his body.” The Herald