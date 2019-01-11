Home-alone grandpa axed to death

By Whinsley Masara

A 77 year old man has been found dead in a pool of blood after being axed on the head and between his eyes at his homestead in Gokwe, police have confirmed.

His attacker is unknown and police are investigating the matter.

Mr Anthony Mlangeni of Chitekete area, under Chief Simchembo was found dead, face down on Wednesday morning outside his bedroom hut.

The elderly man lived alone at his homestead.

His son, Mr Ishmael Mlangeni (49) lived a few kilometres away, within the same village.

A neighbour who had gone to the deceased’s homestead to borrow a hoe found the body and alerted the deceased’s son and other villagers.

Police suspect that the old man may have been killed in the early hours of Wednesday.

Midlands’ provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the case.

He said reasons for the attack are not yet known and investigations are underway.

The victim was allegedly last seen at his homestead on Tuesday evening by his son.

“A woman (37) went to the now deceased’s home to borrow a hoe. Upon arrival in the yard, she stumbled on the body of Mlangeni, lying in a pool of blood, a few steps away from his bedroom hut.

“We are appealing to members of the public who may know the suspects or has information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to come forward. Reasons for the attack are not yet known,” said Insp Goko said.

He said the victim had deep cuts at the back of the head and between the eyes.

His body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for post-mortem.

Murder cases have become rife around the country.

Last November, an 88-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at his home in Plumtree.

His 21-year-old son said he heard several gunshots at around 11PM but said he was too scared to check what was happening outside his bedroom. He discovered his seriously injured father at around 5AM the following day and rushed him to Makhulela Clinic where he was declared dead.

The unknown attackers are still at large.

In April last year, a man from Binga struck an 86-year-old man to death with an axe after accusing him of bewitching him before turning on two women from the same area with the same weapon, leaving them seriously injured. The Chronicle