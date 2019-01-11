Baba Harare confident of new album

By Vasco Chaya

Former Jah Prayzah backing vocalist and guitarist Breveman “Baba Harare” Chizvino is confident of his forthcoming studio project titled Ramba Wakadzvanya.

“We are confident of our project. Ramba Wakadzvanya is going to prove that Baba Harare is not a one-hit wonder,” his manager, Filda Muchabaiwa, popularly known as Mother Filda, said.

The forthcoming album is made up of 11 tracks and these are Sirivia, Ramba Wakadzvanya, Sadza Nebhinzi, Gama Ukande, Zvakanaka Mambo, Bhinya iBhinya, Gure and Mafuta among others.

“Our guest of honour is Tapiwa Freddy of Goodness and Mercy Ministries. We chose him since he is one of the talented musicians in the country,” she said.

At the album launch, Baba Harare will be supported by Peter Moyo, Terry Mbofana and Chief Hwenje.

Since he launched his solo musical career a couple of years ago, the City Vibration Band front man is not looking back.

“After the launch, we are going to embark on a national tour just to promote the album.

“In April we are returning to the United Kingdom. Prior to the UK show, we are going to perform in South Africa in March,” she said.

Baba Harare’s previous albums include Minamato Yarasta and Chikwama.

The album Ramba Wakadzvanya, his third musical project, will be launched tomorrow at Food Nest at Longcheng Plaza in the capital. DailyNews