Buffalo Souljah challenges businessmen . . .Wants them to support local artistes

By Tonderai Zvimba

South Africa-based Zimbabwean dancehall and reggae artiste, Buffalo Souljah (real name Thabani Ndlovu) has challenged local businessmen to support and fund local artistes in order to promote the music industry.

The renowned dancehall musician who has several Channel O awards to his name took to social media to rant about how local talent is going to waste because of lack of funding.

He singled out the likes of Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure, Wicknell ‘Sir Wicknell’ Chivayo, Tazvi ‘Chief J’ Mhaka and Frank Buyanga as some businessmen who could sponsor local artistes.

Through his United Nations of Africa record label, Buffalo said his hope was to support and promote fellow artistes from Zimbabwe by recording and getting their music played outside the country but he could only do so much because of limited funds and resources.

“More than 10 years in the African industry, there’s no African country I’ve no link to. I also have links in the UK and USA mainstream but I can’t do anything without funds. I challenge my brothers Ginimbi, Sir Wicknell, Tazvi Mhaka (Chief J) and Frank Buyanga to please help the youths out there. Or maybe you can link them with those who might be interested as Zimbabwe has one of the most talented youths in Africa,” begged Buffalo.

The chanter went on to give examples of successful South African and Nigerian musicians like Wizkid and Davido who he said made it big in Africa and the world because they had support from their countrymen as well as financial support.

“I learnt from my Nigerian friends how they’ll rather drive a long distance to buy Nigerian food when there is a KFC or McDonalds around the corner here in Johannesburg. Same applies in the club, if they’re spending money in the club, they’ll order the club owner to play Nigerian music.

“This is justifiable as we Zimbabweans can also control the playlist if we’re spending R100k in the club. We can also tell a DJ to play a Winky D or Enzo Ishall song, but we act like it’s not allowed to do so. All I can help with is the connections, but I need financial power,” said Buffalo Souljah.

Zimbabweans such as Ginimbi and his friends are known for splashing money in South Africa and other countries through their lavish birthday parties.

Like Buffalo said, such businessmen could easily use their financial muscle to promote local music in SA clubs that they patronise during that period.

To his credit though, Ginimbi has on several occasions, brought in Trace Africa TV personalities from South Africa to Zimbabwe to record proceedings from some of the events he has hosted like Davido and Fally Ipupa’s concerts in Harare.

Some local personalities were interviewed by Trace and it’s now up to them to continue marketing their brands.

Wicknell has on numerous occasions, supported artistes when they launch their albums by buying the first copy for an amount often equivalent to more than that of 100 CD sales.

Buffalo Souljah on his part is credited for giving local musicians the drive to spread their wings outside Zimbabwe.

Taking artistes such as Queen Vee under his wing, Buffalo has constantly been pushing for local artistes’ music videos to be played on continental music channels.

Recently he was in the country for a collaboration with Enzo Ishall on a track titled Fear No Man.

The two also recorded a video for the track which will likely see Enzo penetrating South African music video channels through Buffalo Souljah’s links with Channel O and Trace Africa. The Chronicle