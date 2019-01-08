Girl (10) to testify in mother’s murder trial

By Mashudu Netsianda

A 10-year-old girl is expected to testify in a case in which her mother is facing murder charges for allegedly stabbing her husband with a kitchen knife for arriving home in the wee hours.

Nomzamo Luhle Dube (31) of Pumula South, who has been indicted to the High Court for trial allegedly fatally stabbed her husband Mr Martin Luther Jabulani Ncube (30) in March last year. She will appear at the Bulawayo High Court for trial but no trial date has been set.

Six witnesses, among them their 10- year-old daughter, are set to give their testimonies.

According to State papers on March 2 last year at around 7.30PM, Mr Ncube left his home in the company of his five friends for a beer drink at a shopping centre in his neighbourhood.

Dube followed her husband and caught up with the six men along the way and they proceeded together to the shopping centre where they drank beer.

It was stated that at around 10PM, Dube in the company of her husband’s friends left the pub and went home leaving behind the deceased drinking beer.

Mr Ncube arrived home at around 1AM the following morning and knocked on the door. Dube ordered her 10- year-old daughter to open the door for her father.

On entering the house, Dube allegedly started shouting at her husband for coming home late during which an altercation ensued between the two.

Mr Ncube allegedly slapped his wife across the face and pushed her against the wardrobe.

Dube got angry and she went to the kitchen and returned carrying a knife. She retaliated by stabbing her husband once on the left side of the chest and he collapsed.

The accused person tried to resuscitate her husband by pouring water all over his body but he did not respond.

She then called an ambulance and on arrival the ambulance crew examined Mr Ncube and pronounced him dead.

A report was made to the police leading to Dube’s arrest. The Chronicle