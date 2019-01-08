Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Herdsman nabbed for stealing 45 beasts

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A 19 year old herdsman has been arrested and his four accomplices are on the run for allegedly stealing his employer’s 45 cattle.

File picture of a man herding cattle (Picture by Mmegi Online)
Solomon Sibanda who was employed at Twinrivers Farm in Fort Rixon connived with Khumbulani Golintethe, Sitwell Zondeka, Tapiwa Mandina and another man only identified as Henry and they stole 45 beasts belonging to Mr Patrick Korstein while he was away.

Sibanda was then allegedly given a car by Mandina as a gift for assisting them in stealing the beasts.

Sibanda was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda facing stock theft charges. He was remanded in custody to January 18.

Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said Sibanda and his accomplices committed the offence in June last year. The Chronicle

