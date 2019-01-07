Zim model strikes gold in UAE

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

United Arab Emirates-based Zimbabwean model Vimbai Mukambi has clinched an endorsement deal with an Abu Dhabi company and fashion house, to become their cover girl.

Last year, Mukambi was named one of the highest paid local commercial models amongst Jackie Ngarande, Pokello Nare, Malaika Mushandu, Brita Maselethulini, Hillary Makaya and Nyasha Matonhodze.

The bubbly model, who has been a Castle Lager billboard girl since 2014, said although 2018 was a good year in her career, it wasn’t rosy at all. She said this year she will only be focusing on commercial adverts on fashion accessories such as handbags, jewellery, shoes and hair.

“I am so happy that 2019 started on good note for me. Last year things were not well on my side. 2018 had its challenges but I can’t say I lost it. I kept fighting and this year has been good for me.”

She said through her local agency, Mukambi got the endorsement news last week and signed the contract.

“I was called a day after New Year after we had submitted my Z-card (portfolio) in September. So far, my contract doesn’t entail me to share much details but I am on cloud nine with what I have achieved so far since 2019 started.

“I almost quit the profession considering the competition and the economy affected the industry. Good things come to those who wait, I did a lovely shoot last the weekend as part of my test run at St Regis Hotel Coniche, Abu Dhabi, with acclaimed international photographers,” she said.

She said was overwhelmed with what she had learnt and acquired only a few days with the UAE agency and wishes to share back home.

“It was so amazing and refreshing working with renowned world acclaimed photographers, handbag and shoe designers. I went on a thorough workshop, getting the bits and know-how of the industry, something, I think is missing back home but necessary. It is a totally different setting. My pictures will first be online before hitting Abu Dhabi billboards.

“I will be promoting some of the international and UAE fashion brands. I have seen the missing gap in Zimbabwe when it comes to modelling and would wish to share my experience with some of the big local agencies,” she said. The Herald