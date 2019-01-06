Forex allocation committee unveiled

By Caroline Chiimba

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube has announced names of the foreign currency (forex) allocation committee in line with his 2019 National Budget statement.

The nine-member committee will be co-chaired by senior officials from the Finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).

It comprises A. Chikondo (from the Office of the President and Cabinet); Z. Churu and D. Muchemwa from the ministry of Finance; F. Makombe from the ministry of Industry and Commerce; Colonel M. Mudzinganyama from the ministry of Energy and Power Development); A. Saburi, F. Masendu, G. Mawire and E. Matiza from the RBZ.

“Reference is made to the 2019 national budget statement which l presented to the Parliament of Zimbabwe on November 22, 2018. This budget statement contained a number of policy reform measures, with one of them being the proposal to set up a revised framework for the allocation of foreign currency,”Ncube said in the statement . Daily News.