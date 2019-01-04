Mine worker’s body found floating in river

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

The body of a mine worker was found floating in Mtshabezi River in Gwanda two days after he went missing.

Workmates yesterday found the body of Mailos Ngwabi (29) of Kezi area who was working at Cinderella D Mine in Gwanda at around 11AM.

A passerby had picked up his cellphone at the Mtshabezi River Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident but said he was yet to receive details of the incident.

When the Chronicle news crew visited the scene, a crowd which comprised Ngwabi’s workmates, relatives and passersby was gathered at the scene waiting for police to retrieve the body from the river. The cops retrieved the body around 12 noon and ferried it to Gwanda Provincial Hospital mortuary.

Mr Lenice Ndlovu who was among the mine workers who found Ngwabi’s body, said he last saw his workmate on Tuesday around 6PM.

“Mailos left the mine on Tuesday at around 6PM going to Gwanda town to buy some cigarettes. He also mentioned that he would pass through Mtshabezi River taking a bath as that is where we usually bathe after work. Mailos however didn’t come back that day.

“On Wednesday afternoon one of our workmates told us that he received a call from a stranger who was using Mailos’ cell phone. This person who made the call said he picked up the phone at Mtshabezi River Bridge and called one of the numbers which appeared on the contacts list.

It quickly dawned to us that Mailos could be in the river,” he said.

Mr Ndlovu said they conducted a search along Mtshabezi River yesterday morning which led to the recovery of Mailos’ body.

Mailos’ brother, Mr Mlungisi Ngwabi said he was devastated and shocked by the news of his brother’s death. He said he received a report that his brother was missing on Wednesday morning after he did not return home. Mr Ngwabi said he alerted the police and later received news on the recovery of the cell phone.

He said they were still wondering what could have happened to his younger brother.

“I’m in shock right now and I can’t believe my brother is gone. When they told me that his cell phone had been found I hoped that he had lost it and could be held up somewhere. I got the shock of my life when I heard that his body had been found in the river. I don’t know whether he was attacked by people and thrown in the river or he fell in while drunk. The Chronicle