Soul Jah Love still on top of the game

By Blessing Masakadza

Dancehall sensation Soul Jah Love last week reminded many that despite all the controversy that trails him, he remains talented and a great performer.

The chanter showed what he is made of when he performed last week at the Morgan Heritage, Lutan Fyah-headlined gig, representing the local acts to the maximum.

On a day that one of the dancehall pioneers Winky D failed to perform after some contractual disagreements, the entire burden was on his shoulders to restore local pride.

He did not disappoint, giving a polished act, introducing new styles coupled with some dance moves that left many asking for more that he was brought back on stage.

Sauro as the chanter is fondly known has had a quiet moment but he proved that he is not a spent force with much still on offer.

The Naka Dula Daka singer is expected to take his fine form to City Sports Centre where he is billed to perform at the Zimdancehall shutdown gig.

He is arguably one of the headline acts at this Silent Killer Promotions-powered gig which will also see other veteran chanters Seh Calaz, Freeman, Kinna and Dadza D and rising chanters Jah Signal, Enzo Ishall, Bazooker and several others performing.

The organisers said they have upped security to curb disturbances usually associated with Zimdancehall.

Speaking to the Daily News one of the organisers Jackie Dzambasa better known as Jack Radix said all was in place for the event.

“This is probably going to be the best last event of the year. We have all the crème dela crème of Zimdancehall and all the artistes are ready for the gig. We have lined up the veterans to share notes with the rising chanters.

“We are doing all the necessary arrangements and security is one the areas we have worked on to ensure that the day is safe for everyone,” he said. DailyNews