Seagirl basks in Skyz Metro double award glory

By Bongani Ndlovu

Winning two awards, Best Female and Best House at the recently held Skyz Metro FM Music Awards was unexpected for vocalist Seagirl Novuyo as she is relatively new in the music scene.

The house music artist’s song AEIOU that was produced by South Africa-based DJ Lance Hebron was given a lot of airplay by most radio stations and even topped charts.

On the radio station that honoured her last week, the song spent a couple of weeks topping the Top 20 Chart Show.

After being put in the same category with the likes of Sandra Ndebele, Mimi and Mai Mwamuka, Seagirl said she did not look forward to winning any award, let alone two.

“I started doing house music this year and the fact that my first single got two awards is a huge deal. I didn’t expect to win although people were telling me the awards were mine. I wasn’t optimistic to be honest,” said Seagirl.

The 2015 StarBrite talent competition champion, said when she was announced as the winner in both categories, she felt overwhelmed.

“It was really amazing to think that I upstaged people like Sandra Ndebele. The emotions I felt that night were overwhelming and there was a time I was at a loss of words. It was unbelievable,” said Seagirl.

Seagirl however said she is disappointed that Bulawayo DJs are not playing her song at nightclubs and events despite the fact that it topped the charts on radio.

“This track has been played on radio and has topped charts but when you walk into a club in Bulawayo, there are few DJs who play it. They’re a disappointment to the industry. They’re busy playing foreign music at the expense of locally produced tracks that have topped charts on radio.”

She said so bad is the situation that she sometimes begs the DJs to play her track when she is out partying with friends.

“I end up asking the DJs to play the track when I visit the nightclubs. If they don’t have it, I always have copies ready for them to download and play. But it’s always story after story – they simply won’t play the song” said a concerned Seagirl.

Looking into 2019, Seagirl said she was working on a single with her twin sister Nomvula Lwandle titled Bambelela as well as an album. Another single – Poison that was produced by SA-based DJ Magetsie will also be released next year.

“We’ll be launching Poison with DJ Magetsie and are targeting quite a number of clubs around the city such as Red Café, Hartsfield Tshisanyama and BAC for a tour/launch of the song.” The Chronicle