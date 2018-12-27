Sanyati to charge $1 per school child

By Blessings Chidakwa

Sanyati Rural District Council has resolved to introduce a $1 levy per year for every school pupil in the district towards school infrastructure insurance against natural disasters.

The levy will come into effect next year.

Sanyati said the special levy would apply to all council, Government and church-run schools in the district.

According to full council minutes of the Social Services Committee, the fund will strengthen disaster preparedness and mitigation.

“We resolve that a special levy of $1 per child per annum be instituted beginning of 2019 for disaster preparedness and insurance,” reads the report.

Sanyati RDC chair Councillor Patson Chakauya said the idea was a pilot project which would be perfected in the long run. The Herald