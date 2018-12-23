Busy holiday for Alick Macheso

It will be a busy festive season for sungura giant Alick Macheso. He began his schedule with a family show at Xtra Mile Leisure spot Sunday afternoon.

Tomorrow he will drive to Kadoma for an X-Mas eve gig at Odyssey Hotel supported by dendera music godfather Allan Chimbetu.

Marondera folks have been blessed by a Christmas gig by the sungura maestro and his superb Orchestra Mberikwazvo at Legends Bar.

The musician will resume shows on December 28 with a visit to Bikita for a performance at Nyika Growth Point.

On Saturday December 29 he will make a stop for a performance in Chiredzi. On December 30 he will hold another performance at Huruyadzo night club in Chivi.

December 31, Macheso will drive to Glendale for a performance at Club 007.

The musician will kick off the New Year with a family show at Jongwe Corner in Harare on January 1.

Leonard Zhakata parties in Shamva, Wedza, Mutare

Zora music star Leonard Zhakata will tomorrow perform in Shamva at Tipazz, on Tuesday he will play at a private function in Hwedza after which he will on 26 December grace Mandise in Mutare.

On Sunday 30 December the diminutive singer will perform at Edy’s Kyte in Chegutu and round up the festive gigs with a showcase on 31 December in Kadoma at Leisure Centre.

Jah Prayzah first family show

Red-hot Jah Prayzah and his Third Generation Band will today hold a family show at Jongwe Corner in Hatfield.

This is the first family show after the successful launch of his album ‘Chitubu’.

On X-Mas day, JP as the musician is fondly known will be in Wedza for a performance at Machakaire Village.

He will be joined by several other musicians in entertaining the rural folk.

The musician will on December 28 travel to Kadoma for a special performance at Odyssey Hotel and he will be supported by Mbeu.

Soma delivers Manicaland X-Mas presents

Musician Somandla ‘Mafia’ Ndebele will spend the Christmas holiday in Manicaland.

Today he will perform at Tanganda Half Way stopover. He will take his act to Chipinge at Dzonzayi Complex.

Mafia will give folks a Christmas present with a performance at the Blue Roof Bar, Nyamure.

Peter Moyo means business

Young Igwe Peter Moyo says it is business as usual during this festive season.

He will kick off the Christmas holiday with a performance in Ruwa at Prime Night Club on December 24.

On X-Mas day he will be having a double with Baba Harare at East Point in the capital.

Peter and his Utakataka Express will join forces with Suluman Chimbetu for a performance at Takarangana Nite Club in Hatcliffe on Saturday 29 December.

Mukanya Peace Tour continues

Mukanya will tomorrow make up for the Gweru mess with a special for the folks in the Midlands.

On Christmas day, the veteran ‘chimurenga’ musician will perform in Kariba.

December 31, Mukanya will finish the tour in the capital with a performance at HICC.

Dancehall Shutdown on New Year’s Eve

AN array of Zimdancehall stars will converge at City Sports Centre for the annual Zimdancehall shutdown gig.

Soul Jah Love, Seh Calaz, Enzo Ishall, Kinna, Freeman, Jah Signal, Templeman, Judgment Yard and several other chanters will perform at this gig powered by Silent Killer promotions.

Sulu on the road

‘Dendera’ musician Suluman Chimbetu will be on the road this festive season.

On Xmas eve, Sulu and his Orchestra Dendera Kings travel to Mberengwa for a performance.

On Christmas Day, he will hold a special show at Mushandirapamwe Hotel in Highfield, a gig dedicated to all music lovers.

On 26 December, the musician will be in his hometown of Chegutu for a performance while Friday December 28 will see him perform at Food Nest in the heart of Long Cheng Plaza in Belvedere.

Winky D, Tocky New Year’s Eve special

Winky D will today grace the Judgment Yard 11th anniversary party at Club Sankayi in the capital.

Kadoma will be ushered into the New Year with performances from top dancehall star Winky D who will be supported by Tocky Vibes at Odyssey on December 31.

This is a potentially explosive gig with both camps known for their performances.

Tryson engages Proggie

Tryson Chimbetu, hot from releasing his latest album ‘Kana Mazogara’, will be in action this holiday.

On Christmas Eve, Tryson will be in Norton for a performance at Club Oasis, Katanga, supported by Progress Chipfumo.

Baba Harare X Mas double

Red-hot Baba Harare will have a busy X Mas holiday. He will have a double on Christmas day.

He will first perform in Wedza at a Tinmac-organised event before driving back to Harare for a performance with Peter Moyo at East Point in the capital.

Trevor D in Byo

RnB singer Trevor Dongo will be in Bulawayo on Christmas day at the Bulawayo Private Lounge and he will be supported by the Sexy Vixens.

Obvious Mutani in Nyanga expedition

Sungura musician Obvious Mutani will spend the festive season in Nyanga delivering his new offering ‘Crusamento’.

Today he will be performing in Ruwangwe (Nyanga).

Tomorrow he will perform at Chari Bar at Mukunza in Nyanga and on Christmas day he will be at Avila Mission in Mutanda.

Wedza Christmas Present

Wedza South, Machakaire village will be a hive of activity on Christmas Day as top musicians descend on the area courtesy of Tinmac.

Sungura giant Alick Macheso will lead an array of musicians including Jah Prayzah, Suluman Chimbetu, Baba Harare and Andy Muridzo in entertaining fans.

Gospel musicians Mathias Mhere and the Charambas will also perform at this gathering. Dancehall has not been left out with Killer T, Tocky Vibes and Guspy Warrior lined up to perform on the day.

Jam Session special

City Sports Bar will host a Christmas Eve special Jam Session featuring a host of musicians; Roki, Innocent Mujintu, King Tazvida, Tendai Chimombe and several others have been lined up to perform on the day. Daily News