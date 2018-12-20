Ammara, Mokoomba on Carnival line-up

By Leonard Ncube

With two weeks left, organisers of the Zambezi Lager Victoria Falls Carnival have released the final list of performers with Ammara Brown and Mokoomba being added.

Ammara of the Mukoko fame impressed carnival audiences with her maiden appearance last year, likely explaining why the event’s organisers invited her again.

The well travelled Mokoomba on the other hand, performed in Victoria Falls recently and wowed audiences with carnival attendees guaranteed of a well-polished act from this group.

Other artistes who will perform at the three-day jamboree that kicks off next Saturday are Hazel Mac, Freshlyground, Lady Zamar, Black Motion, Hyena, So Kindly, Flying Bantu, BCUC, Prince Kaybee and Bahna.

Carnival spokesperson, Darryn Lee, said this year’s lineup was bigger and better than the previous ones.

“Africa’s biggest and most exciting music and adventure festival, the Zambezi Lager Vic Falls Carnival returns to the largest waterfall in the world for a once-in-a-lifetime and unforgettable New Years’ extravaganza.

“Following the major success of last year’s format, the Carnival has once again created the best way for people to spend their last three days of 2018 by cross-country travel, adrenaline-fuelled adventure and of course, top and incredible music to satisfy a music hungry crowd,” Lee said.

The action will begin with an African carnival train party at Jafuta Siding with three trains expected to ferry people starting at 4PM next Saturday.

Rocking patrons during the train and bush party will be DJs DJ Francis, China, Easy Freak, Invizable, Niskerone, Jason Le Roux, Ryan Synth and Lazarus Man.

December 30 will be Freshly Ground’s moment at Vic Falls Primary School as the New Year’s celebration will start with an Electric Night featuring live House, Afro, Indie and Electro-pop performances.

Joining Freshly Ground on stage will be DJ China, Hazel Mac, Lady Zamar, Black Motion and Hyena. To add onto the fun, a host of local community parties have been lined up to keep the celebrations going throughout the night.

On New Year’s Eve, a New Year’s Unity Concert will be held with So Kindly, Mokoomba, Flying Bantu, BCUC, Ammara Brown, Prince Kaybee, Jason Le Roux, Lazarus Man and Bahna lead party lovers into the New Year. The Chronicle