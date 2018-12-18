Rands only for Homecoming party

ByBongani Ndlovu

It’s official; there is no Kalawa Homecoming Party in Bulawayo this year due to economic hardships that the country is facing.

For the past five years, party lovers in the city have been spoilt by Oskido and crew with the Kalawa party that would feature top artistes from Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The event – the city’s biggest party that had grown tremendously because of its star-studded line-up was even attracting revellers from outside the city and even some from Botswana and South Africa.

All hope, however, is not lost as a Kalawa Homecoming Club version that is being called the Kalawa Homecoming Lite party by fans has been organised.

Still on the same day (December 27), this subdued event will be held at a smaller venue – Club Cosmopolitan as part a raft of austerity measures by organisers.

SA acts, Busisiwa, DJs Zinhle and Bobstar are expected to headline this event.

X-MO Squad who organise the Kalawa Homecoming Party said it was hard to put the city’s favourite event together because of Zimbabwe’s economy.

“We’ve scaled down the Homecoming Party to performances in the club because of the economic situation. So this year, Busisiwa, Zinhle and Bobstar will perform at Club Cosmopolitan,” said Vusumuzi Siqalaba of X-MO Squad.

For the past months, prices of goods and services have astronomically shot up making it hard for people to buy. Alcohol has also been in short supply.

Siqalaba said Oskido’s traditional All White Party that has been held at Club Eden (Club Cosmopolitan) on Christmas Day over the years has also been scrapped because of the same reasons.

Previously, Siqalaba had announced that Emtee and Mlindo the Vocalist would be part of the Kalawa party line-up but all that has been changed.

“The All White Party has been cancelled and Emtee and Mlindo are no longer on the line up. We’re now concentrating on the homecoming club version,” said Siqalaba.

Those intending on attending the “Kalawa Homecoming Lite” party will have to have rands as the entrance fee has been pegged in rands only.

“To enter the show, it’ll cost R200 R400 for VIP. Unfortunately, we don’t have a price for bond and EcoCash,” said Siqalaba. The Chronicle