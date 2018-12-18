Asaph bags three gongs at Zim hip hop awards

By Bongani Ndlovu

Bulawayo rapper Asaph shone at the weekend as he bagged three Zim Hip Hop awards at a ceremony held in Harare at the plush Pablo’z Club and VIP.

His song Mambo which he released earlier this year as a celebratory song after scooping a Bulawayo Arts Award, dominated the Zim Hip Hop awards ceremony as it earned him the Song of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Best Collaboration.

He beat Takura who had seven nominations but only got two accolades for Best Male and Best hip hop hustle.

For his efforts, Asaph walked away with $1 000.

Reflecting on the big win, Asaph said the feeling was out of this world.

“It’s a really dope experience to win three awards. Because the ceremony wasn’t held in the city (Bulawayo), it really feels like I’m being honoured at a national level. This is my biggest win thus far and I feel really hyped,” said Asaph.

He said winning the Zim Hip Hop awards was a culmination of years of hard work and improvement adding that he would continue perfecting his craft.

“It’s not like I started my career this year. It’s been years of challenging and improving myself to get to the next level. From my songs SNDR, Obvious, No Stress to Mambo, I’ve been improving. This didn’t happen overnight,” said Asaph.

These awards, Asaph said he was dedicating to: “Everyone who’s trying to achieve their dreams. Hard work pays in the end.”

Next on the agenda for Asaph this week are the Skyz Metro FM music awards where he is nominated in two categories Best Hip Hop and Best Male.

Geared up for next year, Asaph said: “This is a good start for 2019 and all I can say is that I’ll keep the music coming. People should get ready for something bigger and better next year.” The Chronicle