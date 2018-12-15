I use marijuana for rituals, man tells court

By Yeukai Karengezeka

A man from Dzau Village in Seke left the court in stitches when he claimed that as a traditional healer, he was obliged to use marijuana. Master Chimbalanga (22) recently appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Winfilder Tiatara, charged with possession of a dangerous drug.

He pleaded not guilty.

“I am allowed to be in possession of cannabis because I am a certified traditional healer and I use it for ritual purposes. Matare angu anoda mbanje,” he said.

Chimbalanga was, however, ordered to pay $50 fine or risk spending 30 days in prison.

A further 30 days were suspended on condition that he does not plant the weed or commit a similar crime in the next five years.

Prosecuting, Mr Farai Katonha proved that on December 3, Constable Chirume received a tip-off from a local villager to the effect that Chimbalanga was in possession of marijuana at his homestead. A search was conducted at his home and Constable Chirume recovered 0,676 grammes of prepared marijuana.

Meanwhile, a soldier was ordered to pay $100 for assault and damaging property worth $190 by Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Joshua Mawere.

Tendai Marisa pleaded not guilty to assault and malicious damage to property charges. He risks spending 30 days in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

The State led by Mr Masimba Chisvo proved that on September 11, at around 6pm Tendai Chiwondo (26) was driving around his vehicle near Bwanya Shops and Marisa approached him accusing him of obstructing his commuter omnibus.

He assaulted Chiwondo on the left eye, back and chest with a wheel spanner and went on to damage the window screen of his vehicle, sliding window and corner lamp. The matter was reported to the police, leading to his arrest. The Herald.