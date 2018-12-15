Pair in court for possessing 55kg ivory

By Nokutenda Chiyangwa

Two men have appeared in court facing charges of unlawful possession of ivory after they were caught with 55 kilogrammes worth US$9 350.

Isaiah Nhovo (40) and Bishem Nyamukondiwa (28) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Learnmore Mapiye, charged with unlawful possession of unmarked ivory.

They were denied bail and remanded to December 17. Prosecuting, Ms Delight Mauto alleged that on October 23, detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit) in Harare received information that there were people who resided in Hatcliffe, Harare, illegally possessing ivory which they intended to sell. Detectives then met Nyamukondiwa in Hatcliffe, pretending to be buyers.

Nyamukondiwa then led the detectives to a house in the same suburb where they met Nhovo, who told them that they were selling the ivory at US$100 per kilogramme and the detectives agreed to the price. The pair then entered the house and brought out two unmarked elephant tusks before the detectives arrested them.