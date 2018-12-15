Masuku completes Bosso return

By Ricky Zililo

Former warriors midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku has completed his return to Highlanders after penning a two-year deal with the Premiership soccer giants. The ex-Bantu Rovers and FC Platinum midfielder, who had a brief stint with Zambia’s Buildcon, impressed coach Madinda Ndlovu when he trained with Bosso towards the end of the season.

The Bulawayo giants, keen on concluding deals with their players before the festive holidays, yesterday announced that just like Masuku, Sibanda, who kept 16-clean sheets during the season, has signed a two-year deal.

“Highlanders Football Club are elated to announce the signing of Nqobizitha Masuku. Masuku, an experienced midfielder is not new at the club as he was part of the team in 2015. He is a good fit to the culture and philosophy of our club. His arrival will add value and depth to the current squad.

“Meanwhile, the club takes pleasure in announcing that Ariel Thulani Sibanda, one of the pillars of our squad and who had one of his best seasons of his career, winning the 2018 Goalkeeper of the Year award, has agreed new contract terms and extended his stay at Highlanders.

“We continue contract renewal and extension conversations with other senior players with the hope of concluding the squad business soon,” reads a statement from Highlanders.

Bosso, who finished the season in fifth position, are also chasing after the signatures of defender Peter Muduhwa, attackers Gabriel Nyoni and Godfrey Makaruse.

Their contracts expire at the end of the month and it appears the players have been dragging their feet to put pen to paper hoping to get improved deals.

Muduhwa has reportedly courted interest from Ngezi Platinum Stars, who unveiled former Highlanders’ coach Erol Akbay as their head coach last week.

Chicken Inn gaffer Joey Antipas is also fond of the defender.

Rumours have also linked Nyoni with a move to CAPS United.

Highlanders have also reinforced their squad ahead of next season’s kick-off by adding young striker Prince Dube and former national Under-20 captain Bukhosi “Zakhu” Sibanda.

The pair had unfruitful stints in South Africa where Dube terminated his contract with topflight side SuperSport United, while Sibanda cut short his stay at National First Division side Ubuntu FC. The Herald.