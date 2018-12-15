Deco back from knee injury

By Ricky Zililo

South Africa-based Warriors’ defensive midfielder Danny “Deco” Phiri has fully recovered from a knee injury that sidelined him from action for two months.

The former Chicken Inn midfielder, now turning out for Durban-based Premier Soccer League club Golden Arrows, suffered a fracture after Zimbabwe’s 2-1 away win against Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in a Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on October 13.

Phiri went on to miss Zimbabwe’s return fixture against DRC which they drew 1-1 as well as Warriors’ November 18 0-1 away defeat to Liberia.

The hard tackling Phiri, played the entire match as Golden Arrows drew 2-2 with Bidvest Wits in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

His last match for Golden Arrows was on October 7 when they beat Black Leopards 1-0.

Phiri missed five league games, including the 2-1 win against troubled Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of the month.

In an interview from his Durban base, Phiri said his focus is on helping his team who are on position 10 climb the ladder into the top eight.

“I’m happy to be back in action. I’ve fully recovered and I’m now looking forward to playing regularly. Barring injuries, I want to help my team get to a better position on the table. I know that if I keep on working hard I might get back into the national team. My desire is to be part of the Warriors squad that is fighting for the Afcon ticket,” said Phiri.

Zimbabwe are at the top of Group G with eight points from five games and their final qualifier is set for March 22, when they host Congo.