Form 4 pupil defies odds, publishes 3 books

By Kudzai Chikiwa

Hailing from the dusty streets of Bulawayo’s Njube suburb, a Form Four pupil from Ihlathi High School has decided to share his vision of young people defying odds and fighting poverty through his inspirational books.

Driven by a passion for writing and hunger to share his life experiences to give hope to the hopeless youths, Zenzo Siziba has penned three books titled “My Life Without Direction”, “Breaking the Codes of Limitations” and “The Lost Generation”.

In an interview, Siziba expressed confidence that the books — which tell the story of how a hopeless young man defied the odds by reaching secondary school level without a birth certificate — will help the present and future generations.

“I want to assure youths out there that there’s hope after a parent dies. Even if you grow up in the smallest village in the country, you can still discover who you are.

“These books are a summary of my life experience, not for people to feel pity for me, but to awaken them to smell the roses of life,” said Siziba.

The 17-year-old scribe who launched his books last month is not an amateur in writing as he is the only pupil who wrote a speech for Bulawayo Metropolitan Affairs Minister Cde Judith Ncube to congratulate her when she assumed office after the July 30 elections. The speech which he presented in the Minister’s office had a list of what youths were expecting from the new dispensation.

Siziba who is awaiting his O-Level results said he aspires to be a motivational writer as he wants to touch many lives, even beyond borders.

Zimbabwean author, Vongai Monica Mujakachi, said Siziba, was the one who motivated him to start writing books.

In his quest for knowledge, Siziba said he wanted to learn Italian.

“I want to study the Italian language so that one day, I may get the opportunity to translate my work to Italian. I also want to open my special company to support all the young authors in Zimbabwe.”

He said he was grateful to those who supported him in his journey

“Firstly, I’d like to thank Trinity Projects and my spiritual father Archbishop Fr Walter Masocha as well as other individuals that have contributed something for me to be able to publish my books,” Siziba said. The Chronicle .